Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go's Distribution of Shoes to NPA Members Not AI-Generated or Edited

MindaNews fact-checked a widely circulated image of Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go distributing shoes to members of the New People's Army (NPA) and found it to be authentic, with no evidence of digital alteration or AI-generated content.

A photo posted on Facebook last April 26 of Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go distributing shoes to members of the New People’s Army (NPA) is not AI-generated or edited.

The post has since garnered 758 reactions, 274 comments, and 58 shares as of 9 p.m. on June 6. MindaNews fact-checked this post to verify the authenticity of a widely circulated image and provide proper context after claims it was edited or AI-generated spread online. The image is consistent with documented coverage of an actual event that took place in Magpet, North Cotabato.

Some remarked that the editing was very obvious and even joked that it was still incomplete or needed further refinement. Others echoed the same sentiment, saying that the alterations were noticeable and not well concealed, with one noting that the edits were clearly detectable. Some questioned its authenticity, with one remarking ‘Ganda ng pagka edit’ on April 26, 2:56 p.m., while another later commented ‘Ayusin mo pagkaedit. Gamitan mo ng ey ay’ on April 26, 8:06 p.m





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Christopher 'Bong' Go New People's Army (NPA) Distribution Of Shoes Magpet North Cotabato Fact-Checking AI-Generated Content Digital Alteration Social Media Misinformation Disinformation

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