Senator Chiz Escudero Takes Stand for Senate, Conflict Far from Over

Senator Chiz Escudero's attendance at the Senate session on Wednesday allowed the chamber to convene after two days of failed sessions. The minority bloc, now calling itself the 'new majority,' declared the Senate presidency vacant and elected a new leader. However, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano does not recognize the session, questioning its legality.

Senator Chiz Escudero has taken a stand for the Senate , stating that his allegiance is not to any faction, personality, group, or alliance. He welcomed applause from those inside the plenary hall as he attended the session, allowing the Senate to finally convene after two straight days of failed sessions due to lack of quorum.

Escudero's presence gave the minority bloc, now calling itself the 'new majority,' enough numbers to declare the Senate presidency vacant and elect a new leader. The new majority also moved to take control of key Senate committees.

However, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano does not recognize the session held on Wednesday afternoon, questioning its legality. He maintained that he remains the 'legitimate' and 'moral' Senate president. Cayetano also insisted that the scheduled blue ribbon committee hearing on Thursday, June 4, would push through. But newly elected blue ribbon chairperson Erwin Tulfo said otherwise, arguing that the hearing cannot proceed because he is now the committee's chair.

Tulfo said his probe into flood control corruption will be held on June 8. During the session on Wednesday, Gatchalian already adjourned the Senate sine die. Senate committees can, however, still conduct hearings after adjourning sine die, as long as a plenary motion or resolution granted them the authority to do so before the session closed.

'As Senate President, I still have the authority over the Senate premises. Do not padlock the Senate,' Cayetano said in a Facebook Live broadcast. Judging from the competing claims over leadership and committee control, the conflict in the Senate appears far from over





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Senator Chiz Escudero Senate Alan Peter Cayetano Senate Presidency Conflict

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