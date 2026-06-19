Senator Chiz Escudero eyed as presiding officer in VP Sara Duterte impeachment trial

House lead prosecutor Gerville Luistro appeals to the public to give Senator Francis Escudero a fair chance to prove his mettle as presiding officer of the Senate impeachment court in the ongoing trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

House lead prosecutor and Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro is appealing to the public to give Senator Francis Escudero a fair chance to prove his mettle once he assumes his role as presiding officer of the Senate impeachment court.

The appeal was made in relation to the ongoing impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, with Senator Chiz Escudero being eyed as a potential presiding officer. Luistro emphasized that the circumstances surrounding the first impeachment are entirely different from the present impeachment, and that it is essential to avoid pre-judging Senator Chiz Escudero based on his previous role as Senate President.

He noted that the crucial thing is Senator Chiz Escudero's commitment to the accountability mechanism and the impeachment process, and that the public should give him the benefit of the doubt. The Articles of Impeachment approved by the House for Senate action accuse the Vice President of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery and other high crimes, based on several acts, including the systematic misuse of confidential funds, amassing unexplained wealth, and failure to disclose assets and liabilities.

The impeachment complaints filed against the Vice President in 2026 were earlier found by the House committee on justice to be sufficient in form, substance, and in grounds. Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian announced that Escudero is being considered as presiding officer of the impeachment court, considering that Gatchalian is not a lawyer.

However, it is worth noting that there has never been a time in Philippine history that a non-lawyer served as the Presiding Officer of the Senate impeachment court. The Gatchalian-led Senate majority bloc only has two lawyers on its roster: Escudero and Senator Francis Kiko Pangilinan





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Senator Chiz Escudero VP Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial Presiding Officer Gerville Luistro Senate Impeachment Court

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