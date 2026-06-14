Senator Cayetano Clarifies Heroism Comparison with Ninoy Aquino

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano clarified that he did not intend to compare himself with the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr. after being slammed by some groups associated with Aquino. Cayetano said heroism is not inherited, but earned, and that he and his allies are determined to uncover the truth behind the mastermind of the flood control fund scandal.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said no one holds a monopoly on heroism as he clarified that it was not his intention to compare himself with the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr . Cayetano made the remark after some groups associated with Aquino, including the August Twenty One Movement slammed him for comparing his struggles in the Senate to that of the fight of Senator Ninoy Aquino against the Marcos Sr. dictatorship.

ATOM also criticized Cayetano for flashing the Laban sign in his video message, a trademark hand gesture associated with Aquino's widow, Corazon, who took power after president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. fled the country in 1986. Senator Cayetano wrote on Facebook Saturday that heroism is not inherited, but earned. He said he is proud of what Aquino and his family did and sacrificed, but does not compare himself to them.

He said the 1986 People Power revolution itself proved that heroism is not the triumph of a single family, but of ordinary Filipinos who decided that truth mattered more than fear. The senator said he and his allies in the old majority bloc are determined to uncover the truth behind the mastermind of the flood control fund scandal. Some now ask who has the right to invoke Ninoy's name, but Cayetano said that is the wrong question.

He added that he and his allies do not claim to be Aquino, and do not compare themselves to his heroism. In a statement, ATOM reminded Cayetano that Ninoy fought against fascism, corruption, and lack of accountability, qualities which are evident among their camp's patrons. The group called on Cayetano to resign, saying he has become a disgrace to the Senate and the country





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Senator Alan Peter Cayetano Benigno Aquino Jr Heroism August Twenty One Movement Flood Control Fund Scandal

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