Senator Calls for DICT Investigation After Alleged PCSO Data Breach

Senator Gatchalian urges the DICT to investigate reports of a data breach at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), even though PCSO management denies the claims. The senator emphasizes the need for strong cybersecurity measures in government agencies.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology ( DICT ) is facing calls to investigate reports of a data breach at the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ( PCSO ) to prevent future cyber threats. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian urged the DICT to take these reports seriously, even though PCSO management has dismissed them as fake news.

While PCSO General Manager Mel Robles denied the breach, stating that claims of compromised lotto winner data were fabricated to damage the agency's reputation, Gatchalian emphasized the need for vigilance and transparency in addressing cybersecurity threats.Gatchalian believes that the alleged breach highlights the critical need to bolster the cybersecurity infrastructure of government agencies, as they are frequent targets of cyberattacks. He called for all government agencies to collaborate closely with the DICT and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to conduct regular security audits, implement stricter data protection protocols, and enhance cybersecurity training for personnel. The senator stressed that cybercriminals are continually evolving their tactics, and government defenses must adapt accordingly to stay ahead of these threats. The incident sparked after a Facebook post by Philippines Exodus Security, a group claiming responsibility for compromising digital networks, alleged they had accessed PCSO data, including emails and lotto winner profiles. However, Robles firmly refuted these claims, asserting that despite numerous hacking attempts from around the world, PCSO's digital defenses remain robust and impenetrable





