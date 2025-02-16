Senator Bong Revilla Celebrates 30 Years in Politics, Reaffirms Commitment to Public Service

Senator Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Jr. delivered a powerful speech at the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas Proclamation Rally, marking his 30th year in public service. He thanked the people for their unwavering support, highlighted his legislative achievements, and called for unity ahead of the upcoming elections.

Senator Ramon 'Bong' Revilla Jr. delivered a powerful speech at the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas Proclamation Rally, marking his 30th year in public service. Addressing a massive crowd, Revilla expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of the people, particularly those of Ilocos Norte. He acknowledged the presence of numerous fellow senators, including Tulfo, Sotto, Marcos, Lacson, Abalos, Binay, Cayetano, Lapid, Pacquiao, Tolentino, and Villar.

Reflecting on his three-decade journey in government, Revilla retraced his steps from his initial roles as Vice Governor and Governor of Cavite to his current position as Senator and Chairman of the Video Regulatory Board (VRB). He recounted the challenges and political attacks he faced, emphasizing his resilience and determination. Despite the adversity, he remained steadfast in his commitment to public service, driven by the overwhelming support of the people who elected him as the top-voted senator in 2010.Revilla proudly highlighted his legislative achievements, including the lifetime validity of birth certificates and the Expanded Centenarian Law, co-authored with Senator Imee Marcos. He underscored the passage of over 300 laws from more than 2,000 bills filed during his tenure. He pledged to continue fighting for the rights of every citizen, urging them to stand united and support his candidacy in the upcoming elections. He concluded his speech with a resounding call, 'Bong Revilla, number 11 sa balota!





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POLITICS ELECTIONS SENATOR BONG REVILLA PUBLIC SERVICE LEGISLATIVE ACHIEVEMENTS

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Bong Go Celebrates Dinagyang Festival, Emphasizes Faith and UnitySenator Bong Go attended the Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo City, praising the event as a testament to the strong faith and unity of the Ilonggo people. He witnessed the vibrant Tribe Competition, highlighting the rich culture and traditions showcased through dance, music, and colorful attire. Go also distributed tokens to the participating tribes.

Read more »

In alphabetical ballot, why is Bong Revilla’s name up top?Before you cry ‘cheating,’ know that it’s the reelectionist senator’s legal surname

Read more »

Bong Revilla Concludes Series, Eyes 'Alyas Pogi 3' and More Action FlicksSenator Bong Revilla Jr.'s latest series, 'Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis', has wrapped up its run. While the actor-politician gears up for his re-election campaign, fans can expect to see more of him in action-packed films. He's set to reprise his iconic 'Alyas Pogi' role and even has a project in the works with Megastar Sharon Cuneta. Michelle Dy's possible participation in Miss Grand Philippines has also sparked discussion, with her mother, Melanie Marquez, expressing reservations about the pageant.

Read more »

Senator Bong Go Encourages Youth Engagement in Agriculture for Food SecuritySenator Bong Go has called on the younger generation to participate in agriculture to contribute to the country's food security and economic growth. He emphasized the importance of agricultural development and government support for the sector during a visit to farmers in Sultan Kudarat. Go pledged to continue advocating for policies that benefit small-scale farmers, including improved access to credit, crop insurance, and agricultural inputs.

Read more »

Senator Bong Go Provides Aid to Indigent Individuals and Micro-Entrepreneurs in Bacolor, PampangaSenator Bong Go, known for his compassion and dedication to public service, personally assisted over a thousand indigent individuals and micro-entrepreneurs in Bacolor, Pampanga. Through his efforts, the beneficiaries received rice, livelihood packages, and essential aid.

Read more »

Senator Bong Go Calls for Unity in Philippine SportsSenator Bong Go, chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, urged Filipinos to unite and work together to develop world-class athletes like Carlos Yulo. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), National Sports Association (NSA), and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) at the Annual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Awards.

Read more »