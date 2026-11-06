Senator Bong Go Distributes P7.66 Million to 435 Cebu City Fire Victims

Senator Bong Go and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival distributed emergency housing aid to 435 families in Cebu City, providing direct financial support for rebuilding homes after devastating fires. This initiative includes P7.66 million allocated to beneficiaries at the Cebu City Sports Institute gym.

Senator Bong Go distributed P7.66 million in emergency housing assistance to 308 fire victims at the Cebu City Sports Institute gym on Wednesday. This financial aid is part of the Emergency Housing Assistance Program designed to help families rebuild their homes after sustaining fire damage.

Cebu City Relief Distribution Details

Senator Bong Go distributed emergency housing assistance to 435 beneficiaries across two locations in Cebu City under the Emergency Housing Assistance Program. Of the total recipients, 308 received aid at the Cebu City Sports Institute gym near the Sawang Calero Barangay Hall, while another 127 received support at Alaska Elementary School in Barangay Mambaling. The 308 beneficiaries at the sports commission received a combined P7.66 million. Of this amount, 229 received P30,000 each, totaling P6.87 million, while 79 others received P10,000 each, amounting to P790,000. Senator Bong Go stated the assistance would help fire victims rebuild their homes and replace household equipment they lost in the incidents.

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Political Figures and Stakeholder Support

Actor Phillip Salvador and Malasakit at Bayanihan Party-list Rep. Girlie Veloso accompanied Senator Bong Go during the distribution. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival also joined the activity and thanked the senator for extending assistance to affected residents. Mayor Nestor Archival described Senator Bong Go as the first senator to personally visit Cebu City to show concern for its residents. This presence underscored the coordinated effort between national legislators and local government units to address the immediate needs of displaced families.

Grassroots Solidarity and Recovery Efforts

Before visiting Cebu City, Senator Bong Go distributed assistance to 104 fire victims in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City. In a distinct display of grassroots solidarity, Senator Bong Go organized a communal boodle fight, standing side-by-side with neighborhood evacuees. He implored families to prioritize nutrition and household staples during recovery, emphasizing that preservation of life remains paramount despite profound material losses. The latest distribution followed another relief activity by Senator Bong Go's Malasakit Team in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, on Oct. 31, three days after a fire struck the community on Oct. 28. The team assisted seven affected families with financial aid, grocery packs, water containers, snacks, shirts, vitamins and sports equipment.

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Legislative Framework for Disaster Response

Senator Bong Go has also pushed legislation to strengthen the country's fire prevention and disaster response capabilities. He principally authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, which aims to improve the agency's firefighting, rescue and emergency response capabilities. He also principally authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which requires cities and municipalities to establish permanent and properly equipped evacuation centers for families displaced by disasters.

Program Impact and Future Outlook

The Emergency Housing Assistance Program provides financial assistance to fire-affected households, with the amount depending on the extent of damage to their homes. This structured approach ensures that resources are allocated based on specific loss assessments. The ongoing distributions indicate a sustained commitment to supporting communities rebuilding after the recent incidents in Cebu City and Mandaue City.