Senator Bong Go Denies ICC Warrant Reports, Entrusts Issue to God

Senator Christopher Bong Go responds to reports of an ICC arrest warrant, claiming innocence and urging the public not to politicize the issue. He emphasizes his clean record and commitment to service, while government bodies deny jurisdiction.

Senator Christopher Bong Go has responded to circulating reports that an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant has been issued against him, allegedly for his involvement as a co-conspirator in crimes against humanity, murder, and attempted murder linked to the previous administration's drug war .

In a statement, Go expressed his reliance on divine providence, stating, I leave everything to God. Throughout my life, I have never violated any law of man or law of God. He emphasized that police matters have never been part of his mandate as a senator, and he hopes the issue will not be politicized. Go said he received information about the supposed warrant but stressed that he continues to serve the Filipino people without fear.

Other government agencies, including the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation, have also denied former President Rodrigo Duterte's claims regarding the ICC's jurisdiction and actions. Go's statement comes amid a broader political controversy surrounding the ICC's ongoing investigation into the Duterte administration's anti-drug campaign.

Critics have pointed out that the ICC has no jurisdiction over the Philippines since the country withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019, though the Court may still investigate crimes committed while the Philippines was a member. The senator's remarks reflect a strategy to downplay the threat while asserting his innocence and dedication to public service. He assured the public, You can expect that my service will continue because that is what our countrymen need right now.

This stance is seen as an attempt to maintain political stability and avoid further division among the ruling party's allies. Go, a close aide of former President Duterte, has been a staunch defender of the drug war, which has resulted in thousands of deaths. International human rights groups have called for accountability, but the Philippine government has consistently rejected ICC interference.

The controversy escalated when Senator Bato dela Rosa, who also faces potential ICC action, was reportedly planning to flee the country, but his camp denied this. Go's response underscores the delicate balance between acknowledging international legal pressures and managing domestic political repercussions. He avoided direct confrontation with the ICC, instead framing the issue as a matter of faith and service. The Department of Justice has also maintained that the ICC has no authority to issue warrants in the Philippines.

As the political drama unfolds, Go remains focused on his legislative duties, including health and disaster response programs. The ongoing debate highlights the tension between national sovereignty and international justice, with Go positioning himself as a victim of politicization. His statement aims to reassure supporters while deflecting from potential legal risks.

Whether the ICC proceeds with any action remains uncertain, but Go's public response indicates he is prepared to weather the storm through continued public service and reliance on his political network





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ICC Warrant Bong Go Drug War Rodrigo Duterte Philippine Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Duterte's Son Alleges ICC Used as Political Weapon, Denies Arrest Warrant ClaimsPaolo Duterte claims a reliable source informed him that former presidential aide Christopher Go is an ICC target, calling it a political tactic. The DILG and PNP deny receiving any formal notice about ICC warrants, emphasizing their commitment to the rule of law.

Read more »

ICC Warrants Allegedly Issued Against Senator Go and Former Police OfficersDavao City Representative Paolo Duterte has alleged that arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) have been issued against Senator Christopher Go and two former police officers. The case was filed in 2017 by a Filipino against alleged abuses regarding extra-judicial killings.

Read more »

Davao Governor Denies Existence of Arrest Warrant Cited by Congressman, Highlights Ongoing NBI Hunt for ICC-Targeted SenatorGovernor Rogelio Matibag refutes claims of an arrest warrant, while the DOJ seeks more evidence in a case against Robin Padilla. The NBI continues its search for Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, who faces an ICC arrest warrant, citing operational difficulties due to his law‑enforcement ties.

Read more »

DOJ Denies Receiving ICC Warrant Against Senator Bong GoThe Department of Justice (DOJ) has clarified that it has not received any warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Senator Bong Go, despite claims made by Davao Representative Paolo Duterte. The DOJ spokesperson confirmed that no official communication regarding the alleged issuance of an arrest warrant against Senator Go has been received. A high-level source also confirmed that no warrant has been issued against Go and some police officers.

Read more »