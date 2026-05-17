Senator Bato dela Rosa Returns to Senate Amid ICC Warrant, Lockdown and Gunfire Reports

Former police chief and senator Bato dela Rosa rejoined the Senate after months of absence, sparking a leadership vote, a debate over an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, and a chaotic lockdown with gunshots heard in the building.

The controversy surrounding former police chief and senator Bato dela Rosa has sparked a series of heated exchanges both inside and outside the Philippine Senate , leading to a temporary lockdown of the legislative complex and reports of gunfire on Wednesday night.

In a televised interview with Jessica Soho on the program "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho," dela Rosa, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and other officials presented their perspectives on the incident and the legal questions it raises. Dela Rosa, who reappeared in the Senate on May 11 after a six‑month absence, explained that he was summoned by fellow senators who needed his presence to secure a vote of confidence for a planned leadership change.

He said Cayetano personally called him, emphasizing that without his return the majority bloc would not have been able to clinch the leadership vote. Dela Rosa denied that his comeback was directly linked to the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, although he acknowledged that discussions about regaining the Senate majority were ongoing.

He stressed that his duty was to vote and that he should not be questioned for taking his seat as a senator and a judge of the law





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Bato Dela Rosa International Criminal Court Philippine Senate Leadership Dispute Lockdown

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