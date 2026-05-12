Senator Bato dela Rosa Probated rule by the Supreme Court; ICC warrant issued against the Davao City Police, now PNP chief

A teacher, Barry Tayam, asked the Supreme Court (SC) to prohibit Senator Bato dela Rosa from using the Senate as a sanctuary and to direct law enforcement agencies to execute the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him.

Teacher Barry Tayam on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court (SC) to prohibit Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa from using the Senate as a sanctuary and to direct law enforcement agencies to execute the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him.

In a 17-page petition, Tayam asked the SC to issue a writ of prohibition enjoining dela Rosa from using the Senate and to prohibit the Senate leadership from interfering with the legal operations of the law enforcement agencies. He also asked the SC to direct the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to coordinate the service and execution of the ICC warrant. At this point, he should not use the Senate...

He called on the senator to face the allegations against him. Apart from this, he asked the SC to declare null and void Senate Resolution 44, which states that no citizen may be surrendered to a foreign entity without exhausting domestic legal remedies.

On Monday, the ICC confirmed the issuance of an arrest warrant against dela Rosa due to alleged criminal responsibility as an indirect co-perpetrator of former president Rodrigo Duterte in the crimes against humanity in connection with the alleged extrajudicial killings from July 2016 to April 2018. Dela Rosa was the head of the Davao City Police chief during Duterte’s term as mayor and was promoted to Philippine National Police chief when Duterte assumed the presidency in 2016.

Tayam also asked the SC to grant the urgent motion for a special raffle due to the transcendental importance and urgency of the constitutional issues. For his part, dela Rosa has filed a new manifestation with the Supreme Court (SC) for his immediate judicial protection. He said his camp will exhaust all means to prevent his arrest. —KG GMA New





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