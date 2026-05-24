Senator Bato Dela Rosa Ordered to Stay in the Philippines, Warned of Arrest if He Leaves

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has issued a 'nakalookout bulletin' against Senator Bato Dela Rosa, ordering authorities to arrest him if he tries to leave the country. The BI also issued a precautionary hold departure order in a case that is still in its initial stages. Both orders have the same effect, requiring the individual to remain in the Philippines unless the court grants permission to leave.

Naka-lookout bulletin po siya. Wala pang other kinds of order na natatanggap ang ating ahensiya, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval told Super Radyo dzBB. Bato dela Rosa still in the Philippines — PNP.

Kapag umaandar na ang kaso, sinabi ng korte na there is flight risk, maaaring mag-issue ang court ng hold departure order dahil kailangan niyang harapin whatever the case is. Meanwhile, a precautionary hold departure order is issued in a case that is still in its initial stages. Mayroon ding precautionary hold departure order. Nasa initial stages pa lang ang kaso, but the court deems it important that may posibilidad na umalis ang tao para iwasan ang kasong paparating.

She added that both orders have the same effect, requiring the individual to remain in the Philippines unless the court grants permission to leave. Ang ating saklaw ay ang international ports of entry and exit, including international airports as well as seaports such as the Zamboanga International Seaport. The BI does not cover bay areas.

These are monitored by local government units, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the police. against dela Rosa and ordered authorities to arrest the senator if he tries to leave the country, saying that the senator doing so was a mockery of justice. An ILBO is used to monitor an individual and inform relevant government agencies about his whereabouts.

Once encountered, the immigration officer is mandated to contact the relevant government agencies involved in the case to confirm whether there is an issued warrant of arrest or hold departure order. The concerned government agency or law enforcement agency will then implement whatever order has been issued. against dela Rosa for alleged criminal responsibility as an indirect co-perpetrator of former president Rodrigo Duterte in the crimes against humanity of murder from July 3, 2016, until the end of April 2018, wherein at least 32 persons died.

The camp of Dela Rosa earlier maintained that although they recognize the existence of the arrest warrant issued by the ICC, they 'kinikilala namin that it exists. Kinikilala namin dahil sa mata nila, it exists, pero hindi namin kinikilala na enforceable siya.

The ICC noted that he was a police officer who held various positions in the PNP in the Davao Region, the position of chief of the PNP, and the position of director general of the Bureau of Corrections during the relevant time period. He was absent from the Senate for the past six months after learning an arrest warrant had been filed against him. He once again disappeared after





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Bato Dela Rosa Senate International Criminal Court (ICC) Arrest Warrant Hold Departure Order International Ports Of Entry And Exit International Airports Seaports Zamboanga International Seaport Crimes Against Humanity Murder Indirect Co-Perpetrator Rodrigo Duterte Philippine Coast Guard Police International Criminal Court (ICC)

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