The Philippine Senate Ethics Committee has formally transmitted a complaint against Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa for his unexcused absence from duties since 2025. The panel demands a written response within 15 days.

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges has officially transmitted a formal complaint against Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa regarding his extended period of absence from his legislative duties. This administrative action follows a petition lodged by the civic group Wag Kang KuCorrupt, which accused the former police chief of dereliction of duty. The committee, led by Chairman Senator Tito Sotto, has mandated that Dela Rosa submit a written response to the allegations within a strict 15-day window.

Committee Transmission and Formal Charges

Chairman Senator Tito Sotto confirmed the transmission of the complaint to reporters on Friday, validating the legal proceedings initiated by the complainants. The transmittal letter, signed by Sotto and dated October 22, 2026, serves as the official notice to the senator. The document explicitly states that the action was taken in response to the complaint filed by Wag Kang KuCorrupt, represented by Barry Gutierrez, Cielo Magno, and other signatories.

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The ethics panel directed its attention to the alleged prolonged absence of the senator from his official responsibilities. The committee has attached the original complaint, supplemental affidavits, and the relevant rules to the notice. Dela Rosa is required to provide any information relevant to the matter, including a formal written defense, to avoid further disciplinary measures from the Senate.

History of Absence and ICC Warrant Context

The origins of this complaint trace back to 2025 when reports emerged that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa. Following these reports, the senator began missing regular Senate engagements, raising questions about his whereabouts and his commitment to his parliamentary obligations. His public appearances became sporadic, leading to increased scrutiny from civic groups and political observers.

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Dela Rosa briefly resurfaced in public on May 11, but his visibility was short-lived. He left Senate custody in the early morning hours of May 14 after a shooting incident erupted within the legislative chamber's premises. Since that incident, the senator has not been seen publicly, cementing the pattern of absence that forms the basis of the current ethics complaint. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has also been involved in related discussions, with officials like Matibag commenting on the potential for arrest.

Civic Group Allegations and Worker Accountability

The group Wag Kang KuCorrupt, represented by attorney Barry Gutierrez, argued that Dela Rosa's absence constitutes a grave abuse of privilege. Their petition reasoned that the senator's failure to report for work without authorized leave mirrors the behavior of employees in the private sector who face disciplinary action. The group emphasized that breadwinners across the country work tirelessly under difficult conditions, relying on daily accountability and performance.

The complaint drew parallels between public service and ordinary employment standards. It noted that employees who fail to report for work are typically subjected to salary deductions, suspension, or outright termination. By highlighting these comparisons, the complainants sought to establish that Dela Rosa's absence was not merely a personal choice but a violation of the trust placed in public officials. The supplemental affidavits, submitted on September 14, further strengthened these claims before the panel deemed the complaint in substantial compliance during an executive session.

Next Steps and Potential Consequences

The immediate next step in this legal and political process is the receipt of Dela Rosa's response by the ethics committee. The 15-day deadline provides a narrow window for the senator to address the allegations directly. If the response is deemed insufficient or if no response is provided, the committee may proceed with additional hearings or sanctions.

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This situation highlights the ongoing tension between legal pressures from international bodies and domestic political accountability. The ICC warrant continues to cast a shadow over Dela Rosa's political career, complicating his ability to fulfill his constitutional duties. The Senate Ethics Committee's decision to pursue this complaint underscores the institutional commitment to maintaining standards of attendance and participation among its members.

As the deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the senator's legal team to determine the strategy for the written response. The outcome of this ethics complaint could have significant implications for Dela Rosa's political future and the broader discourse on accountability in Philippine politics. The civic group remains vigilant, monitoring the committee's actions to ensure that justice is served for the constituents who value diligent public service.