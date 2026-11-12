Senator Bato Dela Rosa Denies ICC Warrant Amid Active Manhunt

False quote card claims Senator Bato Dela Rosa lacks an ICC warrant, contradicting public records. Authorities offer a reward for his arrest as lawyers challenge the warrant in court.

Senator Ronald Bato Dela Rosa is currently the target of an active manhunt by the Philippine government, which has offered a substantial financial reward for information leading to his arrest. This intense search operation coincides with the existence of a public arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, which directly contradicts recent false claims circulating online. Despite these allegations, Dela Rosa's legal team has formally requested the Supreme Court to block the implementation of the warrant, creating a complex legal standoff.

False Claims About Absence of Warrant

A viral quote card attributed to Senator Ronald Dela Rosa asserts that he refuses to surrender because he committed no crime and that no arrest warrant exists against him. The post, shared on November 5 by the Facebook page Manny Catcher as a reel, includes a statement in Tagalog questioning why he should surrender when he has not killed anyone or stolen property. The senator is allegedly quoted criticizing the government for spending funds on anti-President issues rather than addressing the El Niño crisis, while also questioning the lack of arrests for corrupt politicians.

Also read Senator-Judge Lito Lapid Expresses Sympathy for Defense Witness During Impeachment Trial

Verification of ICC Arrest Warrant

Contrary to the assertions in the viral quote card, a warrant for Dela Rosa's arrest has been publicly available since May 2026. The warrant is issued by the International Criminal Court and covers alleged crimes related to the drug war, specifically detailing the killings of at least 32 people between July 3, 2016, and the end of April 2018. No credible news report or public statement from Dela Rosa verifies that he made the remarks found in the quote card, and the post provides no date, event, interview, or news outlet as a source for the statement.

Government Manhunt and Legal Challenges

The Philippine government has initiated a serious manhunt for Dela Rosa, offering a P50-million reward for information leading to his arrest. Authorities have described the senator as armed and dangerous and gave him one week to surrender, with the deadline expiring on October 30. Meanwhile, Dela Rosa's lawyers have asked the Supreme Court to block the implementation of the ICC warrant, arguing on October 28 that if justice cannot be attained domestically, he has no reason to surrender to an international body.

Advertisement

Investigation Status and Public Response

Law enforcement agencies report receiving at least 500 tips regarding Dela Rosa's possible whereabouts, indicating significant public engagement with the manhunt. On November 6, National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag stated that the bureau hoped to locate the senator following the surge in tips. The discrepancy between the senator's alleged online statements and his legal actions highlights the ongoing tension between public disinformation and formal legal proceedings.

Impact of Disinformation on Legal Process

The spread of unverified quotes and fabricated warrants creates confusion regarding the legal status of high-profile political figures. While the quote card claims a lack of legal jeopardy, the existence of the ICC warrant and the domestic reward offer demonstrate active legal and enforcement measures. Fact-checkers emphasize that the absence of credible sources for the senator's alleged quotes undermines the authenticity of the viral posts, distinguishing between verified legal realities and digital misinformation.