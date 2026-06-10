Senator Bam Aquino Demands Swift Action on Flood Control Corruption Amid Rising Floods

Senator Bam Aquino has urged government agencies to urgently tackle widespread anomalies in flood control projects, stressing that the public has not forgotten past flooding disasters. With the rainy season causing floods in Metro Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, and other regions, he linked the recurring issue to deep-rooted corruption. Aquino called on the DOJ, NBI, and Ombudsman to act decisively, coinciding with the upcoming first anniversary of the President's SONA where the matter was first raised. He emphasized the need to prosecute the 'big fish' behind what he termed one of the nation's largest heists. Additionally, Aquino highlighted urgent aid for Mindanao earthquake victims, especially school rehabilitation, as classes resume. He also pressed 18 bodyguards to testify under oath in ongoing inquiries, underscoring that true public service means upholding the law without bias and not sacrificing the nation's future to protect the corrupt.

Senator Bam Aquino has called on government agencies to immediately address the widespread anomalies in flood control projects across the country, before these are ultimately judged by the public who have not yet forgotten the severe flooding from the previous year.

During his manifestation at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Monday, Aquino emphasized that the flood control issue is not something that should be forgotten and buried in oblivion. As the rainy season begins, bringing floods to Metro Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, and other areas, he stressed that the weather itself will remind citizens of the unresolved problem of corruption in the nation.

"The flood control issue has not been forgotten... because something will remind us of flood control: the weather. When floods occur across the archipelago, people will remember this issue and wonder, has anything been done?

" The senator urged the Department of Justice (DOJ), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and Office of the Ombudsman to act with urgency. Aquino recalled that the first anniversary of the President's State of the Nation Address (SONA), where this issue was raised, is approaching, making it the right time to go after the "big fish" or major figures behind what he called one of the largest heists in the country's history.

"It will be one year soon, next month. So let us not wait another year for the biggest fish to remain uncaught. And let us do this without any bias. We follow the law, we follow where the evidence leads us, and we will do what is right.

" "It is important that we take this seriously; this is one of the largest robberies in the entire history of the nation. " Alongside the call for prosecution, Aquino also highlighted the need for urgent assistance for the victims of the earthquake in Mindanao, particularly the restoration of schools for children. "There are many issues, many crises.

Just now, there was an earthquake in Mindanao, and many of us after this hearing will also take action on what can be done there.

" Given that classes have started, Aquino stated that the safety of students and the rehabilitation of damaged school buildings must be prioritized. He noted that the impact of corruption and the devastation from the earthquake both require swift action from authorities.

Meanwhile, Aquino again pressed the 18 bodyguards who have yet to appear before the committee to attend the upcoming hearings and testify under oath.

"We have many questions, and these questions are for the 18 bodyguards who we continue to encourage to attend our meeting. Eventually, this will become a hearing under oath, and we will discuss what they have said and discover the truth.

" Finally, Aquino underscored that true public service is proven by upholding the law for everyone, especially those involved in systematic corruption. He asserted that the future of Filipinos should not be sacrificed just to protect individuals who have betrayed public trust





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Flood Control Corruption Bam Aquino Senate Blue Ribbon Committee DOJ NBI Ombudsman Mindanao Earthquake School Rehabilitation Public Service

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