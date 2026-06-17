Senator Alan Peter Cayetano Steps Down as Senate President, Opposition Gains Numbers to Elect New Leader

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has announced his decision to step down as Senate President, paving the way for a new leader to take over. The opposition has gained the numbers to elect a new Senate President, and the special session called by President Ferdinand Marcos has put the spotlight on the issues in the Senate. With Cayetano's decision to step down, the stage is set for a new leader to take over and bring about change in the Senate.

After announcing his decision to step down as Senate President , Senator Alan Peter Cayetano expressed his gratitude to God for lending him the office and promised to continue fighting for the truth beyond any office or position.

He stated that his promise to the public will outlast him and that he will remain their Public Servant. This move comes after a special session was called by President Ferdinand Marcos to address the issues in the Senate. With the numbers now in favor of the opposition, it is likely that they will elect a new Senate President.

Senator Cayetano has pledged his cooperation and congratulations to the chamber in advance, and has promised to get to the bottom of the issues and hold those responsible accountable. The Palace has stated that it is now up to the senators to follow through with the special session and address the issues at hand.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Cayetano emphasized that no leadership in a democracy is ever permanent and that every office is a loan, never a possession. He also expressed his gratitude to the public for allowing him to serve as their Senate President and promised to continue fighting for their right to the truth.

With Cayetano's decision to step down, it is likely that a new Senate President will be elected soon, and the opposition will have the numbers to make it happen. The special session called by President Marcos has put the spotlight on the issues in the Senate and the need for the chamber to address them.

As the senators prepare to elect a new leader, the public is eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for the Senate and the country. The opposition's victory is seen as a significant development in the country's politics, and it is likely to have a lasting impact on the Senate and the government. Cayetano's decision to step down has paved the way for a new leader to take over and bring about change in the Senate.

The special session has also given the opposition a chance to showcase their leadership skills and prove themselves as capable leaders. As the Senate prepares to elect a new leader, the public is hoping that the new Senate President will be able to bring about positive change and address the issues that have been plaguing the country.

With the opposition now having the numbers to elect a new Senate President, it is likely that they will choose a leader who will be able to bring about positive change and address the issues at hand. The special session has also highlighted the need for the Senate to be more transparent and accountable to the public.

As the senators prepare to elect a new leader, they will be under pressure to choose someone who will be able to bring about positive change and address the issues that have been plaguing the country. With Cayetano's decision to step down, the stage is set for a new leader to take over and bring about change in the Senate. The special session has given the opposition a chance to showcase their leadership skills and prove themselves as capable leaders.

As the Senate prepares to elect a new leader, the public is hoping that the new Senate President will be able to bring about positive change and address the issues that have been plaguing the country. The opposition's victory is seen as a significant development in the country's politics, and it is likely to have a lasting impact on the Senate and the government.

The special session has also highlighted the need for the Senate to be more transparent and accountable to the public. As the senators prepare to elect a new leader, they will be under pressure to choose someone who will be able to bring about positive change and address the issues that have been plaguing the country





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Senator Alan Peter Cayetano Senate President Opposition Special Session President Ferdinand Marcos

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