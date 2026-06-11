Senate Website Defaced by Hacktivists, No Confidential Information Compromised

The Senate website was defaced by hacktivists on Thursday but no confidential or sensitive information has been compromised. Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter. The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory.

THE Senate website was defaced by hacktivists on Thursday but no confidential or sensitive information has been compromised. Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter.

The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory. PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter. The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory.

PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter. The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory. PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter.

The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory. PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter. The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory.

PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter. The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory. PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter.

The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory. PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter. The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory.

PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter. The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory. PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN Security officers stand guard near the Senate gates in Pasay City on June 11, 2026, while police guard the perimeter.

The Senate building was closed to the public and staff members were advised to work from home following a security advisory. PHOTOS BY J. GERARD SEGUIA AND RENE DILAN The Senate’s Electronic Data Processing and Management Information System (EDP-MIS) Bureau gave this assurance based on its initial assessment of the hacking incident, which was claimed by the group Nullsec Philippines.

‘The website primarily contains publicly available documents and informational materials intended for public access,’ the EDP-MIS said in a statement on Thursday. It also said that additional security measures are being implemented to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Sen. Vicente Sotto III said he was not sure whether the defacement was part of the security threat against the Senate.

‘I don’t know. could be. Anything to hurt the Senate probably,’ he said in a text message. The website was ‘under maintenance’ as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. On Facebook, Nullsec wrote, ‘Today we have defaced the official website of the Senate of the Philippines.

’ The group described itself as a Filipino GreyHat/hacktivist ‘engaged in coordinated cyber campaigns, including mass website defacements and exploitation of security vulnerabilities, carried out as digital protest’





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Senate Hacktivists Website Defacement EDP-MIS Security Threat Coordinated Cyber Campaigns Mass Website Defacements Exploitation Of Security Vulnerabilities Digital Protest

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