Senate to Hear Impeachment Trial Against Vice President Duterte, Civil Society Groups Urge Senate to Proceed

The Senate is scheduled to meet as an impeachment court on Monday to consider the cases filed against Vice President Sara Duterte. Civil society groups have gathered at the EDSA Shrine for a Mass organized by Tindig Pilipinas, urging the Senate to conduct the trial and wear their robes upon the convening of the impeachment court.

Despite rumors of another leadership coup, the Senate is set to convene as an impeachment court Monday afternoon to hear the cases filed against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Senate President has issued a statement concerning the proceedings, urging senators to wear their robes upon the convening of the impeachment court. Civil society groups gather at the EDSA Shrine for a Mass organized by Tindig Pilipinas, urging the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial after the House of Representatives transmitted Articles of Impeachment to the upper chamber last week





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Tindig Pilipinas Civil Society Groups Mass Organized By Tindig Pilipinas Edsa Shrine Proclamation For Legislative Sessions Announcement Of Senate Election Republic Of The Philippines Senate President Senate Judge Senate Rows Procedure Articles Of Impeachment Senate Impeachment Trial Western Visayas

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