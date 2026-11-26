Senator Lacson questions DSWD special budget provision for unpaid 2024 AICS guarantee letters. Service providers filed claims late, causing funding gaps for crisis assistance.

Senator Panfilo Lacson has raised serious questions regarding a special provision in the House version of the 2027 budget bill, which allocates funds to settle unpaid guarantee letters issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development ( DSWD) in 2024. The provision targets arrears owed to accredited service providers under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, a key social safety net initiative.

During the plenary deliberations on the DSWD's proposed 2027 budget on Wednesday, November 25, Lacson flagged the inclusion of these payments within the protective services program for individuals and families in difficult circumstances. He noted that the House version explicitly states the amount shall be used for payment of arrears arising from the issuance of Guarantee Letters in Fiscal Year 2024, subject to the availability of funds and compliance with budgeting laws.

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Origin of the Guarantee Letter Arrears

Senator Risa Hontiveros, the DSWD budget sponsor, explained that the department was surprised by the belated filing of money claims by service providers. These providers submitted their supporting documents late, which necessitated the inclusion of a special provision in the 2027 budget bill to address the outstanding payments. Hontiveros clarified that the DSWD does not obligate funds when guarantee letters are first issued; funds are only obligated after the letters are utilized and hospitals submit their bills.

The timing mismatch created a significant funding gap. By the time the guarantee letters arrived at the department for processing, there were no available funds left in the budget for that fiscal year. The department had already exhausted its allocated resources for AICS, leaving service providers in a difficult position where they had incurred costs but lacked immediate reimbursement.

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Impact on Service Providers and Crisis Aid

The AICS program provides essential financial assistance for medical needs, burial expenses, transportation, education, food, and other support services for persons or families in crisis. In Quezon City, drivers of transport network vehicle services have been seen queuing at the Quezon Memorial Circle on March 24, 2026, to receive cash aid from the government amid oil price shocks. This highlights the critical role of such funds in keeping the informal economy and service providers afloat during economic downturns.

Hontiveros assured the Senate that the DSWD is prepared to proceed with the money claims process even if the special provision is not accepted. However, this alternative route is significantly longer and could lead to service providers refusing to accept aid in the future. The department is signaling its readiness to handle the backlog through standard channels, though the delay poses a risk to the continuity of support for vulnerable sectors.

Procedural Changes and Future Suspension

To prevent a recurrence of this fiscal and administrative issue, the DSWD announced on Monday, November 23, that it will temporarily suspend the issuance of guarantee letters for AICS starting November 30. The suspension is expected to last until the first working day in January 2027, allowing the department to restructure its payment mechanisms and ensure early liquidation of previous letters.

Despite the suspension, the DSWD confirmed that it will continue to accommodate individuals and families experiencing crisis situations through its field offices and satellite offices nationwide. This ensures that immediate financial assistance remains accessible to those in genuine need, even as the department works to resolve the outstanding guarantee letter obligations from the previous fiscal year.

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Political Criticism and Program Accountability

Lacson described the AICS program as whimsical, suggesting that those who know how to approach politicians are prioritized over the truly needy. He cited instances where beneficiaries wore gold earrings, questioning whether they were truly in crisis situations. Lacson demanded a breakdown of the funding for AICS into the DSWD's sub-programs to increase transparency and accountability in the disbursement of public funds.

Hontiveros defended the program, assuring Lacson that the DSWD has full control over the decision-making and disbursement of aid under the initiative. She emphasized that the department is committed to ensuring that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries. The debate underscores the ongoing scrutiny of social welfare programs and the need for rigorous financial management to maintain public trust and effective service delivery.