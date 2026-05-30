Senate Revival of Flood Control Probe Sparks Heated Procedural and Political Debate

The Philippine Senate's plan to resume the flood control scandal investigation through a subcommittee has ignited legal and political disputes. Senate President Cayetano pushes forward, but Minority Leader Sotto questions the legality and timing, as the impeachment trial of Vice President Duterte looms.

The Philippine Senate is set to resume its investigation into the alleged flood control scandal , a move that has sparked a heated debate over procedural legality and political timing.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano announced that Senator Rodante Marcoleta would lead a subcommittee under the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to continue the hearings. According to Cayetano, Marcoleta would issue notices on Monday for the hearings to commence on Thursday.

However, Senate Minority Leader Vicente Sotto III challenged the move, arguing that forming a subcommittee without plenary approval is not legal. Sotto questioned how a subcommittee could be created without the consent of the entire chamber, especially when the Blue Ribbon Committee itself has not been formally organized. Senator Pia Cayetano serves as the chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee, while Marcoleta and Senator Jinggoy Estrada are vice chairpersons.

Sotto suggested that the creation of a subcommittee bypasses the usual legislative process and could lead to confusion regarding the hearings legitimacy. He also expressed concerns that the revival of the probe might be politically motivated, particularly as the Senate majority shifts. The flood control scandal, which involves allegations of misappropriation of funds for flood control projects, first came to light under the previous Senate leadership.

Former Blue Ribbon Committee chairperson Senator Panfilo Lacson suspended the hearings in April and issued a partial committee report. However, the report failed to secure plenary approval because only seven committee members signed it, short of the required nine. Lacson had concluded that there was no mastermind behind the scam, but the Ombudsman claimed there was. This discrepancy has added fuel to the ongoing controversy.

Cayetano, in defending the revival, assured the public that the hearings would be fair and transparent. He highlighted the conflicting statements among senators as evidence that the probe needed to continue.

For instance, Lacson had a list of people who should not be invited, while Marcoleta had a different list. Cayetano stressed that the public should see these differences as a reason to proceed with caution and thorough investigation. The timing of the hearings revival has also drawn criticism from Tingog Party-list Representative Jude Acidre.

Acidre questioned why the Senate would push for the resumption of the probe at a time when the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte is expected to begin. He suggested that the move might be an attempt to divert attention or create chaos. The impeachment trial against Duterte is a high-profile case that has divided Congress, and Acidre implied that the flood control probe could be used as a political distraction.

The Senate majority is currently in flux, with various factions jostling for control. Sotto alleged that there were efforts to secure the Senate majority precisely because of concerns over the Blue Ribbon Committees investigation. This suggests that the flood control probe has become a central issue in the ongoing political maneuvering. The majority bloc, led by Cayetano, appears determined to push forward with the hearings despite the procedural objections.

Meanwhile, the Minority bloc, led by Sotto, insists on following proper processes. The floor debates have highlighted deep divisions within the Senate over how to handle the scandal. Some senators believe that the suspension of hearings last year was premature and that the public deserves answers. Others argue that the committees report was incomplete and that new evidence has emerged.

The Blue Ribbon Committee, known for its role in investigating corruption, has been under scrutiny for its handling of the case. With the new subcommittee, the Senate aims to address the gaps left by the previous investigation. Marcoleta, a known ally of Cayetano, is expected to take a more aggressive approach in the hearings. He has indicated that he will invite key witnesses who were previously overlooked.

The aquaculture of the scandal involves billions of pesos in alleged ghost projects and overpriced contracts. Several government officials and private contractors have been implicated. The Ombudsman has already identified some masterminds, but the Senate investigation aims to shed more light on the extent of the corruption. The revival of the hearings could have significant political implications, especially as it coincides with the impeachment trial.

Both events will dominate the legislative calendar and public attention. Critics worry that the flood control probe might be used to undermine the Duterte administration or to protect certain interests.

However, proponents insist that the investigation is necessary to ensure accountability. The Senate is expected to vote on the formation of the subcommittee in the coming session. Legal experts are divided on whether a subcommittee can be formed without plenary approval, but the majority leadership appears confident. As the debate continues, the public remains watchful for the outcome of this political tug-of-war.

The flood control scandal has been a persistent issue in Philippine politics, and its resolution will likely impact the credibility of the Senate. The hearings are scheduled to resume on Thursday, pending the resolution of the procedural objections. All eyes will be on the Senate as it navigates this contentious issue





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