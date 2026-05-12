Senate resolution seeks to deny sanctuary to Sen. Dela Rosa

Five senators filed a resolution demanding Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa's voluntary surrender to legal authorities, challenging the Senate's authority to offer sanctuary and asserting the need to clarify legislative privilege limits.

Senators during the plenary session on May 12, 2026. (Courtesy: Joseph B. Vidal and Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate Social Media Unit) Five senators on Tuesday filed a resolution asserting that the chamber cannot offer sanctuary to Sen.

Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa, calling for his voluntary surrender to legal authorities. Proposed Senate Resolution 395 encourages Dela Rosa to pursue judicial remedies through established constitutional and legal frameworks rather than seeking refuge within the institution. Sens. Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan, Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III, Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson, Risa Hontiveros, and Paolo Benigno ‘Bam’ Aquino IV authored the measure with the goal of clarifying the limits of legislative privilege.

Article VI of the Constitution, while granting legislative powers and institutional privileges to Congress, does not authorize the Senate to provide sanctuary, immunity from arrest, or so-called ‘protective custody’ to any Member beyond the constitutionally recognized parliamentary immunities,” the resolution read. The filing serves as a direct challenge to previous attempts to use Senate Resolution 44 as a justification for shielding Dela Rosa from proceedings involving the International Criminal Court.

The earlier measure expresses the Senate’s official stance against the ‘extraordinary rendition’ of Filipinos to foreign courts, asserting that citizens must be guaranteed sufficient time to seek domestic legal remedies and court redress before being surrendered or extradited from the country. According to Senate Resolution 395, the Senate lacks the constitutional authority to grant ‘institutional refuge’ or immunity from arrest beyond the specific protections already defined by law.

The authors noted that while the Constitution provides limited parliamentary immunity for minor offenses, it does not allow for a blanket ‘protective custody’ regarding grave crimes. To support their position, the senators cited past instances where members such as Juan Ponce Enrile, Leila de Lima, and Antonio Trillanes IV engaged with the judicial system to address legal challenges.

‘The Senate affirms its commitment to the Constitution, the rule of law, and the principle that accountability applies equally to all public officials regardless of rank or position,’ they said





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Senate Resolution Sen. Dela Rosa Sanctuary Immunity From Arrest Parliamentary Immunities Senate Resolution 44 Extraordinary Rendition International Criminal Court Constitutional Authority Judicial Remedies Constitutional Framework Judicial System Constitutional Immunity Immunity From Arrest Elective Affinity Doctrine Legislative Privilege Law Of Parliamentary Proceedings Philippine Law Senate Social Media Unit Senate Ethics Commission

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