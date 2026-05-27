Senate Rejects Video on Charter Change Allegations as Propaganda

A Senate session in the Philippines becomes contentious after a video alleging talks of charter change, including term extensions and election cancellations, is called propaganda by lawmakers. The video is withdrawn under pressure.

In a recent Senate session, a video presentation sparked controversy by accusing certain lawmakers of discussing charter change , including plans for term extensions for senators and congress members, altering the age requirement for presidential candidates, and canceling the 2028 national elections.

Senator Imee Marcos presented the video during her privilege speech, leading to a heated debate. Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri immediately submitted a motion to strike the video from the record, labeling it as opinionated propaganda and unparliamentary. The motion was supported by other minority senators who claimed the video contained fake news. The incident highlights ongoing tensions over constitutional reform in the Philippines.

Charter change, also known as constitutional reform, can be initiated through three methods under Article 17 of the Constitution. The first is a Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass), where Congress itself proposes amendments, requiring a three-fourths vote from all members. The second is a Constitutional Convention (Con-con), where separate elected delegates draft amendments.

The third is a People's Initiative, where ordinary citizens gather signatures from at least 12% of the total voting population, including representatives from each legislative district at a minimum of 3% per district. Once finalized, any amendment must be approved via a plebiscite before taking effect. Previous attempts in 2024, such as Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 7 and RBH 8, failed to advance beyond committee levels in the 19th Congress.

During the May 25, 2026 session, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, former chair of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments, refuted claims that his committee had held hearings on charter change, stating that no such discussions occurred under his watch. Palace Press Office Undersecretary Claire Castro also denied that the administration was pushing for constitutional reform, emphasizing that the President's priority lay elsewhere.

The session concluded with Senator Marcos withdrawing her video at the suggestion of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, but she extracted a promise that there would be no term extensions and that elections would proceed in 2028. The incident underscores the deep divisions and public scrutiny surrounding any potential changes to the Philippine Constitution





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Charter Change Senate Philippines Propaganda Constitutional Reform

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