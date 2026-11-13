Tulfo Files Senate Resolution No. 776 Seeking Probe Into Spaghetti Wires Hazards

Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed Senate Resolution No. 776 seeking a Senate investigation into hazardous spaghetti wires following fatal and injurious accidents, including a child's electrocution and a motorcyclist's injury.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed Senate Resolution No. 776 seeking a Senate investigation into the proliferation of hazardous spaghetti wires along public roads. Tulfo chairs the Senate Committee on Public Services.

The resolution was prompted by a string of fatal and injurious accidents caused by tangled overhead utility cables. It aims to examine the root causes of electrocutions, road accidents, and other public safety risks. These risks stem from improper installation and maintenance of power and telecommunications lines by utility companies. Tulfo cited several complaints lodged through his public service program, Raffy Tulfo in Action.

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Fatal Accidents Prompt Senate Probe

Among them was an April 28 incident in which a Grade 3 student was electrocuted after touching an exposed power line. The child's injuries were so severe that both hands had to be amputated. Tulfo also pointed to a Jan. 21, 2026, accident in Alegria, Cebu. A 33-year-old French man was injured when his motorcycle snagged on a dangling telecommunications cable.

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The wire wrapped around the rider's neck, throwing him off his motorcycle. He suffered abrasions to his neck and left knee.

Additionally, the resolution noted the death of a 12-year-old boy in Barangay Magdalo, Imus, Cavite, on Jan. 4. He was electrocuted after touching a live lamppost wire that allegedly lacked adequate warning signs. Under the resolution, Tulfo stressed that electrical and overhead utility lines, cables, and poles along roads create serious hazards. This happens whenever they are left dangling, low-hanging, abandoned, tangled, exposed, improperly installed, or poorly maintained.

Senate Investigates Hazardous Utility Infrastructure

Unsafe electrical and overhead utility infrastructure may expose children, pedestrians, motorists, commuters, workers, and nearby residents to electrocution, entanglement, falling poles, road crashes, severe physical injury, property damage, or worse, death, the resolution read. The senator said the continued occurrence of such accidents shows the need to identify the owners of hazardous lines. It is also necessary to determine the respective responsibilities of utility companies and public authorities. The measure calls for establishing clear inspection and reporting mechanisms.

It also seeks to ensure prompt removal, repair, relocation, or securing of unsafe facilities. Tulfo underscored the need to assess the adequacy of existing laws, policies, and remedies available to victims. These remedies cover accidents and electrocutions caused by unsafe electrical and overhead utility infrastructure. Tulfo stressed that the Senate inquiry will play a critical role in identifying accountable utility firms and clearly defining their responsibilities.

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Probe Aims to Hold Negligent Firms Liable

The probe also aims to establish strict inspection and reporting mechanisms. These mechanisms would ensure the immediate removal, repair, and reorganization of tangled cables that endanger the public. Through the investigation, negligent companies can be held liable. Tulfo said coordination between the public and private sectors can also be strengthened. Safety standards governing overhead utility infrastructure can be strictly enforced.