The Senate finance committee recommended a P915.49 billion budget for DepEd and its attached agencies for 2027, as Senator Bam Aquino pushed to raise the school-based feeding program to P28.7 billion. The ARAL Program remains unfunded in the committee report.

The Senate finance committee has recommended a P915.49 billion budget for the Department of Education and its attached agencies under the proposed 2027 General Appropriations Bill.

The amount is P4.91 billion higher than the P910.5 billion approved by the House of Representatives but P1.25 billion lower than the P916.75 billion proposed by the executive. The recommendation emerged during plenary deliberations on November 24, 2026, with Senator Bam Aquino serving as the DepEd budget sponsor. Aquino is advocating to prioritize the school-based feeding program and plans to introduce an amendment to increase its budget by P6,265,478,145.

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Aquino Pushes For Feeding Program Budget Increase

That would raise the program to P28.7 billion, higher than the P25.7 billion in the 2026 national budget. The Senate panel had already added P11 billion to the feeding program, pushing the proposed allocation to P22.4 billion before Aquino's planned amendment. The additional funding would expand universal feeding coverage to kindergarten through Grade 2, reaching another 1.8 million students in 2027.

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This follows the phased implementation under the national children's nutrition bill, which has been ratified but not yet signed into law. Aquino said during the plenary that he and some colleagues will introduce the amendment at the proper time. Aquino also expressed frustration over the limited fiscal space for DepEd. He said he had spoken to the Senate President multiple times about the matter.

We have proposed a much bigger budget only to be met with an answer that we didn't like, which was that the fiscal space is very limited, which we understand, he said in a mix of English and Filipino. He added that he believes the budget can still be increased before the period of amendments.

Senate Fails To Fund ARAL Remediation Program

However, the ARAL Program remains unfunded in the Senate committee report. Senator Joel Villanueva raised this during his interpellation, noting that the House allocated P300 million for the program while the Senate put nothing. He said 11 million students have been identified as needing remediation sessions in school year 2026-2027. Aquino told senators that the ARAL Program still has unspent funds from this year.

During the 2026 budget talks, it was the Senate that pushed P8.9 billion for the learning recovery initiative. Aquino explained that more than half of the P8.9-billion budget for this year was released very late, only in July and August. Because of the late release, there is still funding that will be used next year, he said. According to Aquino, DepEd is already in the process of disbursing the funds in the next few weeks.

We know that it can work. We've been talking about our learning gaps for so many months. The main solution to the learning gap is really a remediation program, Aquino said.

Gatchalian Prioritizes Growth In 2027 Budget

Meanwhile, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian vowed to prioritize growth-focused items over questionable appropriations in the proposed P7.2 trillion national budget for 2027. The national budget is the most critical driver of economic growth, Gatchalian said. We will ensure that the national budget for next year would not only deliver vital government services but would also stimulate economic expansion. Gatchalian said the Senate aims to channel funds toward social protection programs designed to ease the effects of inflation.

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Under the Senate Finance Committee's version of the 2027 General Appropriations Bill sponsored by Senator JV Ejercito, roughly P253.3 billion has been allocated for the Department of Social Welfare and Development. Gatchalian also underscored the urgency of funding initiatives to mitigate the impact of an anticipated El Niño-induced drought on agricultural output.

The Senate panel proposed approximately P251 billion for agriculture and irrigation, including P1 billion for the Department of Agriculture's Quick Response Fund and P250 million for the Agri-Recover credit and rehabilitation program for calamity-hit farmers and fisherfolk. Gatchalian said senators will strictly remove budget line items that lack complete documentary support and proper endorsement from implementing agencies.

Senate Slashes Noncompliant Infrastructure Projects

The Senate Finance Committee has already flagged and slashed P97 billion worth of noncompliant infrastructure projects from the House-approved budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways. It reallocated P68.8 billion of those funds toward flagship, foreign-assisted infrastructure projects such as the Metro Manila Subway and the North-South Commuter Railway. During Monday's opening session, Gatchalian also directed department secretaries to promptly furnish senators with complete agency data to expedite scrutiny.

We also want to ensure that transparency is properly implemented throughout the entire budgeting process, Gatchalian said. It is heartening to see that our fellow citizens are becoming more aware of the budgeting process, and we hope to see their participation deepen further, as this will help prevent corruption within our national budget.

The proposed P7.2 trillion spending plan for 2027 represents a 6 percent increase from the P6.793 trillion 2026 General Appropriations Act and accounts for 21.7 percent of the country's gross domestic product.