Senate President Raises Conflict of Interest Concern Over GenCorp Payments to Vice President

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian questions GenCorp's payments to Vice President Sara Duterte amid the company's contracts with Davao City, citing a potential conflict of interest.

The Philippine Senate on Wednesday heard Senator‑judge Sherwin Gatchalian raise a possible conflict of interest involving GenCorp Industries Inc. and Vice President Sara Duterte after the company paid the vice president 2.14 million pesos in 2023 in returns of capital. The controversy erupted during the 42nd day of the president's impeachment trial when Gatchalian questioned the in‑house counsel of GenCorp, Suzette Balucanag‑Punay.

Details of the GenCorp-Davao City Dealings

GenCorp, a family‑owned food distributor, entered into nineteen contracts with the Davao City government from 2022 to 2025. The contracts were for the supply of packaged food to the local government unit. GenCorp's ownership of Jollibee Bolton and Jollibee Times Square branches was highlighted in the debate, as the vice president has a so‑called "loose investment" in the Times Square branch.

Also read Defense witness: VP Sara has zero stocks in GenCorp. firm

Lawyer Balucanag‑Punay explained that the Davao City contracts were fulfilled by the Bolton branch nearest city hall, while the vice president's investment was in the Times Square outlet. She added that each branch operates a separate bank account, implying that the payments to the vice president were unrelated to the local government contracts.

Gatchalian's Conflict of Interest Argument

Gatchalian argued that GenCorp's payments to Vice President Duterte could be seen as a conflict of interest, given the company also sells food to the same city where Duterte's brother, Sebastian Duterte, remains the mayor. He stated that the company "still" made the payments to the vice president, keeping the possibility of a conflict open.

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Balucanag‑Punay countered that the payments were merely returns on an investment and that the vice president was not part of the Davao City government, thus mitigating the conflict risk. She cited Duterte's 2024 and 2025 Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, which list GenCorp as a business interest of the vice president and her husband, Manases Carpio.

Implications for the Impeachment Process

The dispute highlights the scrutiny it faces during the ongoing impeachment trial of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The Senate continues to probe any potential allegations that could affect the vice president's impartiality or public office responsibilities.

Senate President Gatchalian will likely follow up with further hearings on the matter, as the official proceedings aim to ensure transparency in the relationships between government officials and private enterprises. The next scheduled hearing is set for April 30, 2024.