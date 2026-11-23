Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian targets an 18.6% FDI decline by removing P8.836B in projects. This move aims to restore investor trust through transparency.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian announced a decisive measure to reverse the Philippines' declining foreign direct investment (FDI) figures. He stated that restoring investor confidence requires strict policy stability, institutional transparency, and heightened accountability in government spending. This initiative addresses the sharp drop in capital inflows that has recently impacted the national economy.

Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reveals a significant downturn in foreign capital. FDI net inflows declined by 18.6 percent to $4.8 billion in the first eight months of the year. This figure represents a stark decrease from the $5.9 billion recorded during the same period a year earlier.

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Restoring Trust Through Fiscal Transparency

Gatchalian emphasized that investor confidence is fundamentally built on trust in government institutions. He assured stakeholders that the Senate is taking direct steps to rebuild this trust by ensuring public funds are spent efficiently and on projects with verifiable economic value. The goal is to demonstrate that the government is serious about growing the economy through appropriate infrastructure that benefits the public.

To achieve this, the Senate has decided to remove 295 unsupported infrastructure projects from the proposed national budget for next year. These eliminated projects are worth a total of P8.836 billion. This significant reduction aims to eliminate waste and redirect resources toward initiatives that truly support economic activity.

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Strategic Budget Cuts and Compliance

Scholars of economic policy note that fiscal prudence is a key driver for international investors. By cutting these specific projects, Gatchalian signaled that the legislature is prioritizing financial discipline over unchecked expansion. This move is designed to show foreign partners that the Philippines is committed to responsible governance.

The Senate will continue to drill down into the list of infrastructure projects in the proposed budget for 2027. The legislative body intends to ensure full documentary compliance for all remaining items. Only projects that are fully aligned with national economic priorities will receive funding in the future.

Impact on National Economic Goals

This strategic withdrawal of funds is expected to improve the country's attractiveness to foreign investors. By proving that public funds are monitored closely, the government hopes to encourage more sustained capital inflows. The move addresses the core concern of global investors who demand transparency in how large sums of public money are utilized.

Gatchalian reiterated that monitoring functional infrastructure is essential to supporting broader economic activities. He stated that it is important to strengthen investor confidence by demonstrating tangible results. The Senate remains committed to this path of accountability to ensure long-term economic stability and growth for the nation.