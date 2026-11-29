Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian's job fair caravan has secured immediate employment for nearly 5,000 Filipinos across 70 events, addressing labor market gaps in provinces and NCR.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian has successfully facilitated the immediate hiring of 4,718 applicants through a comprehensive nationwide job fair caravan. This large-scale employment initiative aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers by traveling directly to communities across the Philippines. The campaign provides critical access to employment opportunities for individuals residing in areas far from major urban centers. Gatchalian emphasized the importance of bringing these opportunities directly to the people who need them most.

Caravan Reach and Hiring Statistics

The nationwide initiative has conducted a total of 70 job fairs across the country to date. These events included 27 fairs held in the National Capital Region (NCR) and 43 fairs organized in various provinces. The effort resulted in 4,718 applicants being hired on the spot by participating companies. This direct hiring model bypasses traditional lengthy recruitment processes, offering immediate relief to those seeking work.

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Employer Participation and Job Volume

A total of 1,423 employers participated in the job fairs organized under this specific campaign. These companies offered a combined total of 169,343 job vacancies across a wide variety of industries. The sheer volume of vacancies indicates a significant demand for labor across different sectors of the economy. Gatchalian expressed confidence that more Filipinos will benefit from the initiative as it continues.

Labor Market Context and Unemployment Data

The initiative addresses persistent challenges within the country's labor market as revealed by official statistics. The Philippine Statistics Authority's (PSA) September 2026 Labor Force Survey showed that the national unemployment rate rose to 5.4 percent. This rate leaves approximately 2.86 million Filipinos without jobs, up from 3.8 percent in September 2025. The data highlights the urgency of such direct employment interventions.

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Underemployment and Sector Distribution

The same PSA survey indicated that 5.56 million employed Filipinos, or 11 percent of the working population, were underemployed. These workers desire more hours, another job, or a new job with longer hours. The PSA also reported that 50.32 million Filipinos were employed in September 2026. The services sector accounted for 62.2 percent of total employment, followed by agriculture at 20.7 percent and industry at 17.1 percent.

Future Plans and Partnership Details

The job fairs were organized in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment and local government units in participating areas. Gatchalian's office plans to continue holding job fairs in different parts of the country until the end of the year. He stated that the office is confident it will help even more fellow Filipinos find employment before the year ends. This effort seeks to reduce the need for applicants to travel to major cities in search of work.