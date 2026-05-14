Senate President Cayetano Pledges No Delays in Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial

New Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano has scheduled the convening of the impeachment court for May 18, 2026, ensuring the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte proceeds despite internal Senate coups and gunfire incidents.

The political landscape in the Philippines has been thrust into a state of high tension following the latest developments regarding the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte .

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano has stepped forward to provide clarity and assurance that the wheels of justice will continue to turn without unnecessary interruptions. In a formal communication addressed to House Speaker Bojie Dy, Cayetano explicitly set May 18, 2026, as the date for the upper chamber to officially convene as an impeachment court. This move is seen as a critical step in adhering to the mandate provided by Article 11, Section 3 of the Constitution.

The Senate secretariat has already been instructed to incorporate the articles of impeachment into the calendar for ordinary business, ensuring that the referral to the impeachment court happens on schedule at 3 pm on the specified date, provided there are no unresolved questions concerning the rules and procedures of the transmitted articles. This announcement comes during a period of significant volatility within the Senate.

Cayetano himself ascended to the position of Senate President on May 11, following a sudden political shift and a coup that displaced his predecessor, Senator Tito Sotto. The timing of this leadership change, coupled with the House of Representatives transmitting the impeachment articles on the night of May 13, created an atmosphere of uncertainty. Many observers feared that the internal turmoil would lead to the same kind of procrastination that plagued the first impeachment attempt against the Vice President.

During that previous ordeal, lengthy debates over the Senate's authority to convene as a court led to the case being remanded to the House, eventually resulting in a Supreme Court declaration that the impeachment was unconstitutional. However, Cayetano is determined to avoid a repeat of that failure. He has asserted that the 13-member majority bloc is fully aligned and that there is no opposition among them to the trial's commencement.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by the nature of the charges leveled against Vice President Sara Duterte. The articles of impeachment include serious allegations such as the misuse of public funds, the bribery of government officials, the accumulation of unexplained wealth, and most provocatively, threats directed toward the life of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. These accusations strike at the heart of the current administration's stability and the integrity of the office of the Vice President.

While the House prosecution team holds the discretion on when to present these articles to the Senate, Cayetano has guaranteed that the Senate will strictly follow the constitutional timelines that lead up to the actual trial. This commitment is vital for maintaining public trust in the democratic processes of the country. Adding to the complexity of the proceedings is a bizarre and violent incident that occurred within the Senate premises.

A gunfire event on Wednesday night sent shockwaves through the building and led to further speculation about the motives of key political players. Central to this controversy is Senator Bato dela Rosa, a member of the majority who remains under the protective custody of the Senate. Dela Rosa is currently facing an active arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court due to his alleged involvement in the previous administration's brutal drug war.

Some critics have suggested that the shooting incident was a carefully staged diversion intended to allow Dela Rosa to escape the building and avoid capture. However, Senate President Cayetano has categorically denied these claims, insisting that the event was not a ruse.

Despite the slimness of his 13-person majority and reported attempts to unseat him, Cayetano remains steadfast in his goal to see the impeachment trial through to its conclusion, signaling a period of intense legal and political combat in the coming months





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Sara Duterte Alan Peter Cayetano Impeachment Trial Philippine Senate Political Crisis

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