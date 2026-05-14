Senate President Cayetano Hints at Leadership Challenge

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday afternoon hinted at a potential leadership challenge just days after he assumed the top post in the upper chamber. He revealed that members of the minority have been actively lobbying his supporters to join them again, and he received reports of invitations for his allies to attend meetings, allegedly including elements of intimidation.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano hinted at a potential leadership challenge just days after he assumed the top post in the upper chamber. He revealed that members of the minority have been actively lobbying his supporters to join them again, and he received reports of invitations for his allies to attend meetings, allegedly including elements of intimidation.

The Senate chief emphasized his confidence in the 13 senators who voted for him, but recognized the volatile nature of legislative alliances





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Senate President Cayetano Leadership Challenge Minority Lobbying Intimidation Legislative Alliances Senator Vicente Sotto III Senator Joel Villanueva Senator Imee Marcos Senator Ronald Dela Rosa

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