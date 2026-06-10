Senate on High Alert, Implements Remote Work Over Independence Day Security Threats

The Philippine Senate raised security levels and adopted work-from-home arrangements after intelligence reports warned of threats linked to Independence Day celebrations. Senate officials and security forces are coordinating to verify and address the alleged danger.

The Philippine Senate has implemented heightened security protocols and transitioned some of its operations to a work-from-home setup following intelligence reports of potential security threats linked to upcoming Independence Day commemorations on June 12.

Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian confirmed the developments in an online briefing on Wednesday, stating that all threats are being taken seriously as authorities work to verify the information received. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) had previously alerted senators about a serious security concern, prompting the chamber to authorize alternative work arrangements for its employees on June 10 and 11. This measure allowed security personnel to conduct thorough inspections and enforce other precautionary steps without disrupting legislative functions.

Gatchalian emphasized that the Senate remains fully operational, with critical duties continuing remotely and essential staff maintaining on-site presence to ensure uninterrupted service. The move reflects the institution's commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its members and personnel while upholding its constitutional responsibilities. The heightened alert underscores the significance of Independence Day as a national event that often draws large gatherings and increased security attention.

Authorities are coordinating across agencies to prevent any untoward incident and maintain public order during the celebrations





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Senate Security Independence Day Threat Work-From-Home NBI Intelligence Philippine Politics

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