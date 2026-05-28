Senate Minority Threatens Supreme Court Appeal Over Virtual Voting Dispute

A dispute over allowing virtual participation in Senate sessions has escalated, with the minority bloc threatening to bring the issue to the Supreme Court. The controversy is tied to the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte and a proposal dubbed the 'Bato Amendment'.

The debate over virtual participation in the Senate has intensified, with prominent lawmakers indicating that the minority is prepared to elevate the dispute to the Supreme Court .

Former Senate President Franklin Drilon asserted that the Senate's Committee on Rules had already been abolished when the motion concerning virtual participation was referred to it, rendering any action by that panel invalid. He criticized the majority's handling of the issue, suggesting their actions were not in accordance with proper policy. This follows a walkout by minority senators during deliberations on a proposal to allow remote voting.

Senate Minority Leader Tito Sotto separately stated that if the Senate cannot resolve the issue of remote participation, the minority will consider bringing the matter before the Supreme Court, citing the Constitution empowers the Court to correct grave abuse of discretion. Drilon directly linked the push for virtual voting to the impending impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

He dubbed the proposal the 'Bato Amendment,' alleging it was crafted specifically to enable Senator Ronald dela Rosa to vote remotely during the impeachment proceedings. Drilon explained that the Senate is closely divided, and Dela Rosa's vote could be decisive in preserving the majority bloc's numbers. He also anticipated that subpoenas for bank records might become a significant issue during the impeachment trial, as such requests would need approval from the impeachment court.

He defended the minority's walkout as a legitimate parliamentary tactic to break quorum and prevent the majority from ramming through measures, noting that Senate rules have historically required physical presence for voting, with exceptions only during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies. He cited the precedent of detained former Senator Leila de Lima being denied virtual voting rights. Drilon expressed concern over declining public trust in the Senate, warning that its credibility continues to suffer due to recent controversies.

He urged both adherence to rules and law and consideration of public reaction to the Senate's actions





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Supreme Court Senate Virtual Voting Impeachment Sara Duterte Franklin Drilon Tito Sotto Ronald Dela Rosa

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