Senate Minority Refuses to Heed Boycott Call After Estrada's Arrest

The Senate minority in the Philippines has refused to heed the call of Senate President Alan Cayetano to boycott Senate sessions following the arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada. The majority and minority in the Senate are now split with 11 members each, making it difficult for Cayetano to pass any measure.

The Senate minority in the Philippines has refused to heed the call of Senate President Alan Cayetano to boycott Senate sessions following the arrest of Senator Jinggoy Estrada .

The majority and minority in the Senate are now split with 11 members each, making it difficult for Cayetano to pass any measure. The minority needs two more majority senators to switch to their side to take over the leadership. Two senators from the majority are said to be considering switching sides, according to Senator Raffy Tulfo.

The proposed amendment to allow teleconferencing is expected to be brought up again in the plenary, but the minority senators will block such a move as it will benefit senators who are hiding or have a pending arrest. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing regarding the flood control mess on Thursday, but there is still no information about it.

The majority senators will have a hard time pushing for their interests, including the amendment to Senate rules and duties of Senate committees, due to the lack of a majority. The Senate is now in a state of limbo, with no clear direction or control. The situation is expected to continue until a new majority is formed or until the leadership is reorganized





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Philippines Senate Estrada Cayetano Tulfo Teleconferencing

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