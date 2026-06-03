Senate Minority Questions Legitimacy of Blue Ribbon Committee Amid Flood Control Probe

The Senate minority bloc, led by Senator Raffy Tulfo, asserts that the Blue Ribbon Committee lacks the required membership and minority representation, rendering it illegitimate. This stance emerges as the committee prepares to resume hearings on the flood control controversy, with the minority emphasizing procedural disadvantages rather than an intention to block the inquiry.

Senator Raffy Tulfo , speaking during an interview on Balitanghali, reiterated the position of the Senate minority bloc regarding the upcoming resumption of the legislative inquiry into the flood control controversy .

He clarified that the minority is not attempting to block the hearings but is instead questioning the legitimacy and composition of the Blue Ribbon Committee as currently constituted. Citing Rule X, Section 13, Paragraph 2 of the Senate Rules, Tulfo stated that the committee should have 17 members.

He noted that the current committee, under the chairmanship of Senator Pia Cayetano, includes only nine members from the majority, and even if ex-officio members are counted, the total reaches only 12, falling short of the required number by five.

"We have no problem about resuming the Blue Ribbon hearings but for me-pardon my word-the Blue Ribbon Committee formed by the majority is a bastard because it was born out of illegitimacy," Tulfo said. He argued that with no minority members on the panel, the minority bloc lacks the procedural rights to effectively participate, such as the ability to cite a resource person in contempt, which requires a member to make the motion and another to second it.

"If the members are all from the majority, then they can push their own narrative from the resource person. They can maneuver the Blue Ribbon committee hearings since it has no members from the minority," he explained. This dispute follows a change in Senate leadership on May 11, which resulted in Senator Pia Cayetano replacing Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson as chair of the powerful committee.

The panel is scheduled to resume its inquiry into the flood control controversy on Thursday, June 4. Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, in a Facebook Live stream, claimed that majority senators had skipped the Senate session for a second consecutive day to protect the integrity of Senate committees and ensure the Blue Ribbon inquiry would proceed.

However, minority senators denied this allegation, calling it a "figment of their imagination.

" Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri stated, "We are not stopping any hearings. That is a figment of their imagination. We are not obstructing Senate processes or its agenda.

" The minority bloc has renewed calls for Cayetano's resignation amid the escalating tensions





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Senate Minority Blue Ribbon Committee Flood Control Controversy Raffy Tulfo Alan Peter Cayetano Pia Cayetano Senate Rules Legitimacy Legislative Inquiry

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