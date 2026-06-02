Senate Minority Questions Cayetano's Actions Amid House Leadership Crisis Echoes

Senate minority senators have issued a statement questioning whether Alan Peter Cayetano is repeating the 2020 House leadership crisis, where a Speaker refused to step down and obstructed budget proceedings, requiring presidential intervention.

The minority bloc in the Senate has raised concerns about Alan Peter Cayetano 's actions, drawing parallels to a previous leadership crisis in the House of Representatives during the 18th Congress under former President Rodrigo Duterte 's administration.

In a statement, the senators questioned whether Cayetano is repeating the scenario where a leader refused to step down, failed to convene the legislative body, and obstructed proceedings when his majority support was in doubt. This reference points to the 2020 House speakership dispute between Cayetano and then-Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco, which stemmed from a term-sharing agreement. Cayetano was to serve as Speaker for 15 months, after which Velasco would take over for 21 months.

As the turnover date of October 14 approached, tensions escalated. Cayetano, despite initial indications of willingness to step down, suspended the House session on October 6, citing that even with 300 members present, sessions would not resume until November 16. This suspension occurred amid critical deliberations on the 2021 national budget, prompting President Duterte to intervene. Duterte ordered a special session, warning that if the House failed to pass the budget legally and constitutionally, he would ensure it was done.

Velasco later recounted the president's frustration and feeling of being betrayed, which led to the installation of Velasco as Speaker at the Celebrity Sports Plaza after Cayetano's camp locked the plenary hall at Batasang Pambansa. Cayetano subsequently apologized to the president, claiming a misunderstanding about completing the budget deliberations before stepping down





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Cayetano Senate Minority House Leadership Crisis Velasco Duterte Term-Sharing Budget Deliberations Special Session

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