Senate Minority Bloc Refuses Majority's Offer to Switch Sides, Eyes Recruiting Legarda and Estrada

Senator Erwin Tulfo reveals that the minority bloc has spurned offers from the majority to join their ranks, citing differences in principles and priorities. The minority is instead courting Senators Loren Legarda and Jinggoy Estrada to strengthen their numbers amidst an 11-11 deadlock.

In a recent interview with Vicky Morales on 24 Oras, Senator Erwin Tulfo disclosed that while the minority bloc in the Philippine Senate is seeking to recruit members from the majority, the majority has also been trying to poach minority senators.

According to Tulfo, senior members of the minority have reached out to Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senator Jinggoy Estrada, hoping to convince them to switch sides. Meanwhile, the majority has been courting Senators Lito Lapid, JV Ejercito, and the Tulfo brothers-Erwin and Raffy-to strengthen their numbers.

However, Erwin emphasized that they have declined these offers because they believe the majority's principles are misaligned with the nation's interests, instead serving personal, business, and political gains. Erwin explained that the minority bloc was initially offered committee positions to entice them to cross the floor. The majority aimed to increase their count from 13 to 17 senators, but the minority refused.

He stated that what the majority is fighting for is for personal gain, business interest, family interest, and political interest-not the interest of the nation. This ideological divide has created a deadlock: the Senate is currently split 11-11 between the majority and minority after Loren Legarda switched sides following her vote for Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate President. Legarda's move surprised her former bloc, and minority leaders are now trying to bring her back, along with Estrada.

The Tulfo brothers have remained steadfast in the minority, citing that their views do not align with those of the majority. Erwin noted that discussions are ongoing with senators who have friendships dating back to the 17th, 18th, and 19th Congresses, describing them as a group of friends who are now on different sides of the fence. Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano faces a challenge as the minority bloc has nominated Senator Sherwin Gatchalian for the top post.

Erwin stated that if Cayetano loses the majority, he might feel compelled to step down. The minority is also eyeing the possibility of two majority senators jumping ship due to dissatisfaction over proposed amendments to Senate rules allowing remote participation in plenary sessions. Earlier, Raffy Tulfo had mentioned that two senators from the majority might join the minority over the remote voting issue. If the minority gains the upper hand, they plan to support Gatchalian as Senate President.

The political maneuvering reflects deeper rifts within the chamber, with each bloc trying to secure a working majority. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the leadership and legislative agenda in the coming months. The situation remains fluid, with both sides actively courting fence-sitters and leveraging personal relationships to sway votes. The Philippine Senate's balance of power hangs in the balance as senators align themselves based on principle, loyalty, and political expediency





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Philippine Senate Minority Bloc Majority Bloc Senator Erwin Tulfo Political Defections

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