Senate May Convene as Impeachment Court on May 18 or 'at the Possible Soonest Time' for Vice President Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial

The Senate may convene as an impeachment court on Monday, May 18 or 'at the possible soonest time' following their receipt of the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte. The chamber received the Impeachment Articles against Duterte from the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening.

The Senate may convene as an impeachment court on Monday, May 18 or 'at the possible soonest time' following their receipt of the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte , according to Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano .

Cayetano said he already signed a letter addressed to House Speaker Faustino 'Bojie' Dy, confirming receipt the Impeachment Articles and informing his counterpart of the possible convening. The Secretariat has been directed to include the Articles of Impeachment in the calendar for ordinary business for referral to the impeachment court, which shall be convened on May 18, 2026, 3 p.m. or at the possible soonest time absent any question to the rules and procedure related to the transmitted Articles.

On Wednesday evening, the chamber received the Impeachment Articles against Duterte from the House of Representatives. Following the convening, Cayetano said the Senate would issue the summons and set the calendar for the impeachment trial. —VAL GMA New





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Senate Impeachment Court Vice President Sara Duterte Alan Peter Cayetano Faustino 'Bojie' Dy House Of Representatives Articles Of Impeachment Calendar Summons Impeachment Trial

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