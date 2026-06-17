Senate Majority to Elect Escudero as Presiding Officer in Duterte Impeachment Trial

Senator Panfilo Lacson announces that the Senate majority has agreed to elect Senator Chiz Escudero as presiding officer of the impeachment court against Vice President Sara Duterte, following amended rules allowing a senator other than the Senate president to preside.

The Philippine Senate is set to elect Senator Chiz Escudero as the presiding officer of the impeachment court against Vice President Sara Duterte , according to Senator Panfilo Lacson .

This development follows amendments to the Senate rules of impeachment, which now allow a senator other than the Senate president to be elected as presiding officer by a majority vote of members present. Lacson confirmed on Wednesday, June 17, that the majority bloc has reached a consensus to elect Escudero, citing his legal background and prior experience handling impeachment proceedings.

Escudero previously served as acting Senate president and presided over the impeachment court in 2025, the first time the House of Representatives impeached Duterte. The amended rules were approved during a June 3 session that also led to a leadership shake-up, ousting Alan Peter Cayetano as Senate president. Lacson noted in earlier interviews that the rule change allows the Senate to choose a lawyer as presiding officer, which is seen as crucial for ensuring a fair and legally sound trial.

Aside from Escudero, the only other lawyer in the majority bloc is Senator Francis Pangilinan. The House transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate on February 5, 2025, but the Senate only convened as an impeachment court on June 10, 2025. This delay has drawn criticism from some quarters, though senators have argued that proper procedures must be followed.

The impeachment case against Vice President Duterte stems from allegations of corruption and betrayal of public trust, with the House citing multiple grounds including unexplained wealth and abuse of authority. The Senate trial is expected to draw intense public and media scrutiny, as it involves one of the country's highest-ranking officials. Escudero's election as presiding officer could help streamline the proceedings, given his familiarity with the rules and his reputation for impartiality.

However, some senators have expressed concerns about the potential for political maneuvering, given the shifting alliances within the Senate. The trial is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, with both the prosecution and defense preparing their arguments. The outcome remains uncertain, but the process is seen as a test of the Senate's independence and commitment to the rule of law. The significance of this election extends beyond the immediate case, as it sets a precedent for future impeachment trials.

By amending the rules to allow a non-Senate president to preside, the Senate has signaled its willingness to adapt and ensure that the most qualified individual leads the proceedings. Escudero's legal expertise and previous experience are expected to be assets in managing the complex issues that will arise.

Meanwhile, the delay between the House impeachment and the Senate trial has raised questions about the efficiency of the impeachment process. Some legal analysts have called for reforms to ensure that future cases are handled more swiftly. As the country watches, the Senate's actions will be closely monitored for their adherence to constitutional principles and democratic norms. The decision to elect Escudero could either reinforce public trust in the institution or exacerbate existing divisions, depending on how the trial unfolds





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Senate Impeachment Chiz Escudero Sara Duterte Panfilo Lacson Philippine Politics

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