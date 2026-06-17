Senate Majority Backs Escudero as Impeachment Court Presiding Officer Amid Criticism

The Senate majority bloc endorses Senator Francis Escudero to preside over the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, a choice that has sparked debate due to his prior handling of a similar case. The decision follows a recommendation by Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, who cited Escudero's legal expertise. The election is set for July 6 when the Senate convenes as an impeachment court. Critics recall Escudero's 2025 actions that delayed the proceedings, while supporters stress his procedural knowledge. The House grants its prosecutors autonomy for the trial, which centers on allegations of fund misuse, unexplained wealth, bribery, and a threat against the president.

The Senate majority bloc has agreed to elect Senator Francis Escudero as the presiding officer of the Senate impeachment court that will hear the case against Vice President Sara Duterte .

This decision aligns with Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian's recommendation, highlighting Escudero's legal background and legislative experience. The election is scheduled for July 6 when the Senate is set to convene as an impeachment court. Senator Panfilo Lacson confirmed that Gatchalian will not preside, explaining that the role requires a senator with substantial legal expertise.

Lacson clarified that Escudero's anticipated appointment was not the result of political negotiations following his shift to the majority bloc; instead, senators independently concluded that the presiding officer must have a solid grasp of legal procedures and parliamentary rules. Lacson emphasized that the presiding officer must have basic legal knowledge because motions and procedural issues often require immediate action during the trial.

Under Senate rules, the impeachment court will hear evidence and arguments from both prosecution and defense before deciding on conviction or acquittal. Despite the majority's support, Escudero's designation has drawn mixed reactions because of his handling of the 2025 impeachment proceedings against Duterte. Many lawmakers, legal scholars, civil society groups, and impeachment advocates accused him of delaying the process after the House transmitted the Articles of Impeachment in February 2025.

Critics said the Constitution's requirement that impeachment cases proceed "forthwith" demanded immediate convening of the Senate. Escudero had argued that the Senate could not organize the court until Congress resumed session in June and that all actions followed Senate rules and constitutional requirements. The criticism intensified in June 2025 when the Senate, under his leadership, voted to return the articles to the House for certification on constitutional issues rather than proceeding directly to trial.

This move sparked protests from activist groups and objections from some lawmakers who asserted the Senate had a constitutional duty to hear the case without further delay. Escudero defended the decision as a procedural step, insisting the case had not been dismissed. The upcoming impeachment trial is poised to attract significant public attention as it involves one of the nation's highest-ranking officials and could carry major political ramifications for the administration and the broader political landscape.

Details regarding the trial schedule, court procedures, and the composition of the prosecution and defense panels will be finalized when the Senate convenes as an impeachment court. Meanwhile, the House leadership is granting its prosecutors a free hand in the trial. House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos praised the lead prosecutor, Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez, for her effective management of the impeachment process, stating that leadership intervention is unnecessary.

He expressed confidence in the prosecutors' abilities and advocated for allowing them to proceed independently. The House impeached Duterte on May 11 by a vote of 257-25 with nine abstentions, citing alleged misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, bribery, and her statement about hiring someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. if she were killed. The articles have been transmitted to the Senate for trial





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Impeachment Senate Francis Escudero Sara Duterte Impeachment Court Sherwin Gatchalian Philippines Vice President Constitutional Duty Prosecutors House Of Representatives Trial Procedures Legal Expertise

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