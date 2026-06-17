Senate Majority Backs Escudero as Impeachment Court Presiding Officer; CIDG Rules Out Accident in Ateneo Deaths

Senate majority agrees to elect Senator Chiz Escudero as presiding officer for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, while CIDG disputes the accidental nature of the deaths of two Ateneo basketball players, and a floating platform is removed from Bajo de Masinloc.

The Senate majority bloc has reportedly agreed to elect Senator Chiz Escudero as the presiding officer of the Senate impeachment court. This decision aligns with the recommendation of Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, who emphasized Escudero's legal background and extensive legislative experience as key qualifications.

The formal election is scheduled for July 6, when the Senate will convene as an impeachment court to hear the case against Vice President Sara Duterte. Separately, the CIDG has stated that the deaths of two Ateneo basketball players, Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, who drowned during a training activity in Aurora, were not an accident. The CIDG indicated the investigation is leaning toward a possible homicide or hazing case.

This contradicts the account given by lawyer Pelagio Cuison, representing coach Reynaldo Jacinto, who described the incident as unintentional and accidental. In other developments, three Cabinet members-Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella, and Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino-have been designated as government caretakers during President Marcos' working visit to Kazan, Russia. Marcos will participate in the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit on June 17 and 18 and is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit is expected to produce documents outlining future cooperation between ASEAN and Russia. Additionally, Philippine authorities confirmed the removal of a floating platform that had been monitored inside the lagoon of Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal). The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea verified the removal through maritime patrols and monitoring operations, noting it followed a diplomatic protest filed by the Philippines against the structure's presence in the disputed shoal.

The task force reiterated the Philippines' claim over the area. For more news and updates, read The Manila Times in print, subscribe to its digital edition, or visit their website. Follow them on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Viber, Telegram, and Mastodon





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senate Impeachment Court Chiz Escudero Sara Duterte CIDG Ateneo Basketball Players Bajo De Masinloc Scarborough Shoal Marcos-Russia Summit ASEAN-Russia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CIDG probes possible homicide, anti-hazing violation in deaths of Ateneo basketball playersThe Criminal Investigation and Detection Group is investigating the deaths of Ateneo de Manila University basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili as possible homicide or violation of the anti-hazing law. The team-building activity was held about 300 meters away from the beach despite advice to hold it in front of the resort. The Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 applies to all organizations, not just fraternities.

Read more »

CIDG probes possible homicide, hazing angle in deaths of Ateneo athletesTHE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is not ruling out the possibility of negligence in the drowning deaths of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia

Read more »

CIDG to Subpoena Ateneo President, Smart Officials in Student-Athlete Drowning CaseThe Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will issue subpoenas to the president of Ateneo de Manila University and Smart Communications officials as part of the investigation into the fatal drownings of student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili, with possible homicide or anti-hazing law violations under scrutiny.

Read more »

Ten former Ateneo de Manila University players give statements to CIDGTen former Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles arrived at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group headquarters to shed light on their experience with the yearly team building activity that led to the deaths of two players.

Read more »