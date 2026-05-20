Senate leadership shake-up, budget discussions, shooting incident, and leadership dialogue

The article discusses the uncertainty surrounding the leadership of the Senate, the national budget process, a recent shooting incident involving police and Senate personnel, and a dialogue between Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and Senator Migz Zubiri regarding leadership succession. It also mentions the many rumors and emotions reigniting in the chamber.

This is AI-generated content. Please refer to the original for accuracy and completeness. After Senator Cayetano assumed the Senate presidency, rumors of a leadership shake-up continue to circulate, keeping senators and journalists on edge.

Senate finance committee chairman Sherwin Gatchalian spoke to budget watchdogs about the national budget process in a hearing. Alan Peter Cayetano, the Senate president, made jokes during the session while remembering Kiko Pangilinan as "the agreeable senator", but his sister, Pia Cayetano, recalled a shooting incident involving agents of the National Bureau of Investigation and Senate security personnel.

Pia Cayetano, the Senate president's sister, became emotional while sharing her story and urged colleagues not to judge or question what happened to those who were there. She emphasized the importance of institutional action and understanding that senators' personal feelings are valid, but the mandate requires action. Senator Migz Zubiri, despite the tense session, suddenly said in an interview that Sherwin Gatchalian, the chair, is his candidate for Senate president.

Senator Migz Zubiri's statement drew little reaction from Gatchalian, who laughed. Rumors about Gatchalian serve as potential challenger to Senator Cayetano for the Senate presidency. Despite Cayetano's jokes during the session, emotions inside the chamber remained raw. Despite Senator Hontiveros clarifying her remarks and empathizing with Pia Cayetano, there is speculation about a coup happening anytime soon





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Senate Leadership Shake-Up Budget Incident

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