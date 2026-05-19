Senate Leadership Change and Gunshots at Senate Building

Senators voted for a leadership change ahead of a possible transmittal of Articles of Impeachment. A group of senators was concerned because someone who would withdraw from the group, or who would betray, is worse than Judas. Amidst ongoing lockdown, several gunshots were fired at the Senate building.

Senators voted for a leadership change in the Senate with 13 votes in favor, electing Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the new President, replacing Vicente Sotto III.

After an unprecedented incident, several gunshots were fired inside the Senate building, shocking those still inside the upper chamber’s premises. Days later, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano took helm of the chamber, with Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Rosa still under the Senate’s protective custody. Senator Iñigo Marcoleta suggested that there were those who thought they could accuse them of instigating the incident.

The caucus was extended because the House called that they were submitting the Articles of Impeachment to them, but they had not even begun the briefing when the shootout started





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