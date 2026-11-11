Senate Leader Calls for National Unity Ahead of 2028 Philippine Elections

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano urges Philippine leaders to unite on a common vision now, warning that political delay will worsen citizens' suffering before the 2028 elections.

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano urged Philippine lawmakers and leaders from all sides to create a shared national vision before the 2028 elections, warning that three years of political infighting would worsen economic uncertainty and rising costs for ordinary citizens.

Urgent Call Amid Budget and Scandal Controversies

Cayetano made the appeal during a Facebook livestream on Wednesday, as debates over the national budget, a flood‑control corruption case, and an impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte intensified. He described the current political climate as a threat to the country's economic outlook, citing concerns about stagflation, weakening business confidence and a drop in public trust in government officials.

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He said putting off decisive action until the next administration would be equivalent to surrendering the next three years and allowing citizens to suffer. He was explicit that leaders must decide to disagree on specific policies while still building a common platform that protects the public interest.

Stated Positions of Opposing Factions and Call for Integrity

Cayetano acknowledged that opposition members expect a change in administration, but emphasized that political affiliation should not determine whether a program receives support. He explained that equating an initiative with the ruling party automatically makes it incorrect would be a harmful worldview that could jeopardise the lives of many.

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He singled out the erosion of public confidence as one of the country's greatest challenges, warning that business sentiment would further weaken if officials are perceived to manipulate legal processes or compromise their duties. He called for greater integrity, transparency and honesty across all sectors, noting that corruption is widespread among politicians, businesses, government agencies and other institutions.

Practical Implications for Citizens and Business Community

According to Cayetano, a culture that tolerates minor violations as insignificant threatens long‑term reform. He urged that a solid change in governance would require confronting the practices that have become normalised in society. He stressed that politics is not a winner‑take‑all game, but governance is not controlled solely by the victorious camp in an election cycle.

While the senator did not outline a specific legislative agenda, he highlighted the need for immediate collaboration among leaders in government, business, media, the Church and education to avoid missing the next three years with a lack of unified direction. The remarks came as the Senate prepares to continue discussions on the national budget, potential flood‑control reforms and the ongoing impeachment proceedings involving Vice President Sara Duterte, all of which could directly shape the Philippines' economic and political future.