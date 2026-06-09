Senate Imposes Lockdown and Heightened Security Measures Following Intelligence Report

The Senate has imposed a lockdown and implemented heightened security measures following a critical intelligence report from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) detailing plans to disrupt legislative proceedings.

Acting Senate President Sherwin T. Gatchalian has ordered an immediate, indefinite lockdown and the implementation of heightened security measures at the Senate following a critical intelligence report from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) detailing plans to disrupt legislative proceedings.

The intelligence indicated active plans, attempts, or circumstances aimed at disrupting the orderly conduct of Senate proceedings, compromising the safety of the Senate community, and targeting Senate facilities and official records. According to the memorandum, the NBI alerted the Office of the Acting Senate President on Monday, regarding critical information about a security threat.

Invoking Rule III, Sections 3(e) and (f) of the Rules of the Senate, which vests the Senate leadership with general control and the duty to maintain order within the institution, Gatchalian declared the sweeping security upgrade necessary to preserve institutional stability and ensure the uninterrupted discharge of legislative duties. The most immediate impact of the directive is a total freeze on outside access to the Senate premises.

Under the newly enforced Temporary No-Visitor Policy, the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) has been ordered to deny entry to all external guests. This measure is aimed at safeguarding lawmakers, staff, and institutional records from what was described as a credible threat to destabilize the upper chamber. The Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms has been ordered to implement the Temporary No-Visitor Policy, which will deny entry to all external guests. This policy will be in effect until further notice.

The Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms has also been ordered to implement heightened security measures to safeguard lawmakers, staff, and institutional records. These measures include increased security personnel, enhanced screening procedures, and the installation of security cameras. The Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms has been instructed to provide regular updates on the implementation of the security measures and to report any incidents or security breaches to the Office of the Acting Senate President.

The Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms has also been ordered to provide training to Senate staff on security protocols and procedures. This training will include information on how to identify and report security threats, how to respond to security incidents, and how to maintain confidentiality and security of Senate records and facilities.

The Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms has been ordered to provide regular updates on the implementation of the security measures and to report any incidents or security breaches to the Office of the Acting Senate President. The Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms has also been ordered to provide training to Senate staff on security protocols and procedures.

This training will include information on how to identify and report security threats, how to respond to security incidents, and how to maintain confidentiality and security of Senate records and facilities





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Sherwin T. Gatchalian Senate Lockdown Heightened Security Measures National Bureau Of Investigation NBI Intelligence Report

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