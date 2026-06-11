Senate Implements Strict Security Protocols Amid Reported Threats and Crowd Clearances

The Philippine Senate has cleared its premises and surrounding areas following reports of potential threats from armed groups, leading to increased police presence and the removal of supporter encampments on Diokno Boulevard.

The Office of the Senate-Sergeant-At-Arms has officially announced that the premises of the Philippine Senate have been cleared of the large crowds that had gathered on Thursday.

This decision comes as part of a broader set of stringent security measures currently being enforced to ensure the safety of the legislative chamber. According to official statements, these security protocols will remain in full effect until a comprehensive evaluation is completed. The current atmosphere of vigilance is driven by ongoing security concerns and the need to maintain an environment conducive to legislative work without the threat of disruption.

Police Major General Alfred Corpus clarified that the duration and nature of these security measures will be based on the detailed findings and recommendations provided by a consortium of security agencies. This group includes the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency. These organizations were specifically tasked with verifying and validating various reports regarding potential threats from armed groups that could possibly target or disrupt the operations of the Senate.

By utilizing multi-agency intelligence, the government aims to proactively mitigate any risks that could jeopardize the safety of high-ranking officials and the general public. To operationalize these security concerns, the Senate administration implemented several immediate changes to its daily routines. Among the most notable measures was the introduction of work-from-home arrangements for a significant portion of the Senate employees, thereby reducing the density of people within the building.

Furthermore, strict restrictions were placed on visitors entering the Senate premises, requiring more rigorous screening processes. Major General Corpus reassured the public that while the situation is being treated with the utmost seriousness, all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard senators, staff members, and authorized visitors. He emphasized that the goal is to ensure the total security and safety of all personnel working within the chamber.

Simultaneously, local authorities conducted wide-scale clearing operations along Diokno Boulevard, a primary artery leading to both the Senate and the Government Service Insurance System complex. These operations targeted makeshift structures that had been erected by supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte. Law enforcement officials removed a variety of items, including tents, tarpaulins, standees, chairs, beds, and professional sound systems that had occupied the center island and sidewalks of the thoroughfare.

These structures had essentially turned a public road into a semi-permanent camping ground for political activists. The police presence surrounding the Senate premises was doubled on Thursday as a direct response to the reported serious security threats.

In addition to the national police, Pasay traffic enforcers were deployed to facilitate the clearing operations and maintain the flow of traffic. These enforcers urged supporters of Vice President Sara Duterte and Senator Ronald Dela Rosa to voluntarily dismantle their banners and personal belongings. The supporters had previously established a presence outside the Senate, utilizing orange monoblock chairs and large standees as markers of their political allegiance.

The removal of these items is intended to clear the area of obstructions and reduce the potential for chaotic gatherings that could complicate security responses during a crisis. The intersection of political demonstration and national security creates a complex challenge for Manila authorities. While the right to peaceably assemble is a recognized tenet, the presence of credible threats from armed groups necessitates a prioritized approach to safety.

The coordination between the PNP, AFP, and NICA represents a unified front in protecting the integrity of the legislative process. As the evaluation continues, the public is advised to expect continued restrictions around the Senate complex until the security agencies can definitively confirm that the threats have been neutralized





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