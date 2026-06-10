Senate Implements Heightened Security Measures Amid Threats Linked to Former Marines

The Senate has elevated its security measures after receiving a threat assessment from the NBI suggesting a possible disruption by an armed group, allegedly tied to 18 former Marines. Acting Senate President Jinggoy Estrada ordered immediate coordination with intelligence agencies to validate the information, prioritizing the safety of everyone within the Senate premises. The heightened alert includes strict access controls and security sweeps, lasting initially for two days pending further assessment.

In a virtual press conference, Acting Senate President Jinggoy Estrada revealed that the Senate has heightened its security protocols following a credible threat warning from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Estrada emphasized that all threats are being taken with utmost seriousness, directing the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) to collaborate with various intelligence agencies for thorough validation. The primary focus remains the protection of Senate employees, media personnel, members of the Senate, and the senators themselves.

According to Estrada, NBI Director Melvin Matibag indicated that the potential security risk might be connected to a group of 18 alleged former Marines, suggesting the possibility of an armed group intending to cause disruption within the Senate premises. This information prompted immediate precautionary measures, with security being significantly ramped up starting June 9.

While some senators, including Alan Peter Cayetano, questioned the credibility of the threat and noted the selective briefing of certain senators, Estrada defended the swift action, citing the need to prioritize safety, especially with a scheduled Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on flood control set for June 11. OSAA chief Alfred Corpus confirmed that coordination with law enforcement is ongoing, with measures such as perimeter security sweeps and strict access control now in place.

These enhanced protocols will remain active for an initial two-day period, after which the situation will be reassessed based on the validation findings. The Senate leadership reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all legislative activities





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Senate Security NBI Threat Former Marines Jinggoy Estrada Melvin Matibag Acting Senate President Intelligence Validation Legislative Safety Blue Ribbon Committee

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