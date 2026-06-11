Senate Implements Additional Security Measures After Cyberattack

The Senate has taken steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, following a cyberattack that defaced a website. They assure the public that protecting the integrity and availability of their systems remains a top priority.

Additional security measures are also being implemented to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, says the Senate . The website primarily contains publicly available documents and informational materials intended for public access , they add.

We assure the public that protecting the integrity and availability of our systems remains a top priority. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary, the Senate states. A cyberattack has defaced a website, with hacktivists claiming responsibility for the incident. The Filipino people entrusted you with power, responsibility, and the duty to serve the nation-not personal interests, political dynasties, or corrupt networks, says Nullsec Philippines.

Every peso lost to corruption is a meal taken from a family, a classroom left unfinished, and a future denied. To those who serve with integrity, continue your work. To those who abuse the public's trust, know that citizens are paying attention. The people deserve the truth, they add.

The website of the Senate has been temporarily down for maintenance, and visitors are being redirected to a message stating that there is a need for a login. Security measures have been put in place due to the breach, and employees will be working from home from January 10, 2026, until further notice





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senate Cyberattack Hacktivists Defacement Integrity Availability Security Measures Public Access Public Trust Corruption Personal Interests Political Dynasties Work From Home Maintenance Login Breach January 10 2026

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate Implements Heightened Security Measures Amid Threats Linked to Former MarinesThe Senate has elevated its security measures after receiving a threat assessment from the NBI suggesting a possible disruption by an armed group, allegedly tied to 18 former Marines. Acting Senate President Jinggoy Estrada ordered immediate coordination with intelligence agencies to validate the information, prioritizing the safety of everyone within the Senate premises. The heightened alert includes strict access controls and security sweeps, lasting initially for two days pending further assessment.

Read more »

Senate on High Alert, Implements Remote Work Over Independence Day Security ThreatsThe Philippine Senate raised security levels and adopted work-from-home arrangements after intelligence reports warned of threats linked to Independence Day celebrations. Senate officials and security forces are coordinating to verify and address the alleged danger.

Read more »

Senate President Cayetano loses clout, Senate security heightened amid June 12 threatsSen. Alan Peter Cayetano is no longer labeled 'Senate President' in the chamber's website, while Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian has the label of 'Senate President Pro Tempore'. The House of Representatives has invited Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. to join its preparation for the State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 27. The city of General Santos is set to receive P100M in aid, and the kin of quake victims will receive P50K.

Read more »

Senate Implements Strict Security Protocols Amid Reported Threats and Crowd ClearancesThe Philippine Senate has cleared its premises and surrounding areas following reports of potential threats from armed groups, leading to increased police presence and the removal of supporter encampments on Diokno Boulevard.

Read more »