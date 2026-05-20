Senate Impeachment Trial Set to Proceed Under the Regular Process, Says Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong

Zia Alonto Adiong, the House impeachment trial spokesperson, emphasized that the Senate should proceed with the impeachment trial once they receive the Articles of Impeachment unless the Supreme Court issues a ruling that affects the case.

The Senate impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Zimmerman Duterte should proceed under the regular process unless the Supreme Court (SC) issues a ruling that affects the case, said House trial spokesperson, Rep.

Zia Alonto Adiong of Lanao del Sur. The House trial prosecution panel considers regular press briefings to help the public understand the proceedings and prevent confusion over legal issues raised before the Senate impeachment court.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) confirms the receipt of the summons issued by the Senate impeachment court. A Bible Believers League for Morality and Democracy (BIBLEMODE) International urges the Senate to immediately proceed with the impeachment trial, stating the chamber must uphold constitutional accountability over political expediency. The timeline set by the Senate for the next steps includes summoning the Vice President to answer the Articles of Impeachment.

The Senate's acceptance of the transmitted Articles resolves any attempt to revisit questions already acted upon by the House. Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling, the House assistant majority leader and chairman of the House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms, Zia Adiong, explains that the impeachment process has already moved forward and the Senate should proceed with the trial





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Impeachment Trial Zia Alonto Adiong Senate House Sara Zimmerman Duterte Vance Pence Lanao Del Sur

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