Defense team drops 18 witnesses including bank executives in VP trial. Prosecutors argue this limits public verification of the alleged 817 million pesos financial claims.

The defense team representing the Vice President in the ongoing Senate impeachment trial has withdrawn 18 witnesses from the roster, a move that has ignited a significant debate regarding transparency and the public's right to verify evidence. This strategic decision removes key financial experts and bank officials from the proceedings, raising concerns among observers about whether the full truth behind serious allegations will be fully exposed to the Filipino people before the court renders its judgment.

Financial Evidence and Witness Strategy

The core of the controversy centers on the substantial financial allegations against the Vice President, particularly those involving alleged dollar accounts and a computed amount of at least 817 million pesos according to financial forensic expert Alexander Cabrera. The prosecution had initially identified 16 bank executives from eight major financial institutions, including BPI, BDO, LandBank, Metrobank, PSBank, Security Bank, EastWest, and UnionBank, to testify regarding these records. Among the dropped witnesses were BPI senior vice president Paul Roderick Ysmael and former law dean Ralph Sarmiento, whose testimony was essential for clarifying the circumstances surrounding specific documents.

Also read Impeachment Trial Spokesperson Urges VP Duterte Camp to Report Alleged Threat to Authorities

Counsel for the defense explained that certain testimonies were deemed unnecessary or capable of being covered through stipulations. For instance, Paul Roderick Ysmael was originally intended to authenticate a letter whose authorship was already acknowledged in open court. Similarly, the testimony of Quezon City Prosecutor Vimar Barcellano was dispensed with after the prosecution agreed to stipulate to the authenticity of the public documents he was expected to identify. These legal maneuvers allow the defense to streamline its case but remove critical opportunities for the prosecution to cross-examine individuals who could corroborate or refute the existence and nature of the alleged accounts.

Stakeholder Reactions and Political Implications

House prosecution panel leader Gerville Luistro highlighted the potential reputational damage and credibility issues arising from these withdrawals. She noted that the sudden absence of witnesses could create the impression that they did not wish to be identified with the party that intended to present them. Luistro acknowledged that high expectations had been raised for a robust defense presentation, and the reduction of the witness pool to just one-fourth of the initial list may signal to the public that the defense is avoiding direct confrontation with specific pieces of evidence. This perception is particularly sensitive in a country where political controversies often devolve into competing narratives rather than evidence-based resolutions.

Advertisement

The defense has offered various reasons for declining to call certain witnesses, such as the desire to preserve independence and impartiality in some cases. However, legal analysts emphasize that an impeachment trial is a constitutional proceeding involving one of the country's highest elected officials, distinct from ordinary private disputes. The stakes extend beyond the courtroom, as the Filipino people must ultimately live with the consequences of the Senate's judgment. The withdrawal of witnesses denies the public the chance to hear direct testimony that could either validate the prosecution's complex financial computations or expose errors in the defense's arguments regarding the 817 million peso figure.

Impact on Trial Integrity and Future Steps

The reduction in witness testimony raises fundamental questions about the depth of scrutiny applied to the charges. Critics argue that if the allegations are weak, the defense should demonstrate this through active testing of evidence rather than omission. If the 817 million peso computation is incorrect, the source of error should be exposed through direct questioning of financial experts. Conversely, if there are innocent explanations for the alleged dollar accounts, relevant records and witnesses should establish this fact clearly. The absence of these witnesses leaves a gap in the evidentiary record that the Senate must navigate when evaluating the severity and validity of the accusations.

This situation underscores a broader challenge in political trials, where truth can sometimes become hostage to partisan loyalties and social media discourse. The expectation is that the impeachment process serves as a rare moment where politics yields to rigorous evidence examination. Witnesses testifying, documents being cross-examined, and contradictions being exposed are vital for ensuring that the final decision is based on what survives thorough scrutiny. Without the full testimony of the initially listed witnesses, the integrity of the proceedings relies heavily on the Senate's ability to judge the case based on the limited evidence presented.

Ultimately, the withdrawal of these witnesses does not automatically prove wrongdoing, but it significantly limits the opportunity for the fullest possible testing of evidence. If the Vice President is acquitted, the public deserves to know that the prosecution failed to establish the charges even after the evidence was fully tested. The current trajectory suggests that the judgment will rest on a partial record, leaving many questions about the financial allegations unanswered by direct witness testimony. This outcome may leave the Filipino people with less clarity regarding the truth, highlighting the critical role of witness participation in maintaining public trust in constitutional proceedings.