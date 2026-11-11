Senate Impeachment Court Resumes Trial of VP Sara Duterte

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumes on Thursday with new defense witnesses testifying regarding financial inquiries and unexplained wealth allegations.

The Senate Impeachment Court in Manila is set to resume its proceedings on Thursday, marking the 43rd day of the high-stakes trial involving Vice President Sara Duterte. The defense team is scheduled to present four witnesses during this session, aiming to counter the ongoing allegations of unexplained wealth that have dominated the last forty-two days of legal scrutiny.

Defense Witness Ysmael to Testify

Atty. Paul Roderick Ysmael, Senior Vice President of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, will serve as the fifth defense witness for the Vice President. His testimony is expected to focus on the letter requests made by Sara Duterte and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, through their legal counsel. This appearance comes after the defense withdrew its planned presentation of fifteen other bank executives, leaving Ysmael as the sole banking representative scheduled to testify this week.

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Financial Records and Investment Disputes

On Day 42, defense witness Suzette Balucanag-Punay provided testimony regarding financial transactions between Vice President Sara Duterte and GenCorp Industries Inc. She stated that Duterte received P2.14 million from GenCorp between 2022 and 2025 as a return of capital from an investment in a Jollibee branch located in Davao City.

Despite this revelation, Punay admitted during her testimony that she could not produce written records to establish the exact amount or terms of the original investment. She also acknowledged in court that the concept of loose investment lacks a formal technical definition, a point that has drawn significant attention from the prosecution.

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Corroborating Testimonies Scheduled

In addition to Ysmael, other witnesses are scheduled to provide corroborating testimonies to support the defense's narrative. These include Chadrin Parian and Quezon City Prosecutor Vimar Barcellano, whose statements are expected to shed further light on the procedural aspects of the letter requests and the financial history in question.

The trial continues to examine the corporate ties and financial dealings of the Vice President, with each witness adding a layer of detail to the complex case. The defense aims to demonstrate that the funds in question were legitimate returns on investment rather than unexplained wealth, challenging the central premise of the impeachment articles.

Impact on the Impeachment Proceedings

As the trial enters its 43rd day, the focus remains on the credibility of the financial records and the legal justification for the Vice President's actions. The upcoming testimonies from the Bank of the Philippine Islands and other key figures will be critical in determining how the Senate Impeachment Court evaluates the evidence presented by both the prosecution and the defense.

The outcome of these hearings will significantly influence the trajectory of the impeachment process, with the defense hoping to undermine the allegations of unexplained wealth through detailed financial accounting and witness testimonies. The court has yet to render a final verdict, leaving the proceedings open for further legal arguments and evidence submission.