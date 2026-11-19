Senator-judges question the relevance of defense witness Rainer dela Fuente in the Vice President Sara Duterte impeachment trial, while Presiding Officer Chiz Escudero orders removal of technical glitches from broadcast records.

Presiding Officer Francis Chiz Escudero issued a stern directive on Day 44 of the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte, demanding the immediate removal and editing of inappropriate visual effects from the official court records. The order came just hours after the Senate's Public Relations and Information Bureau broadcast a technical glitch that displayed flames during the livestream of the proceedings.

Witness Credibility and Expertise Disputed

The credibility of the defense's primary witness, Rainer dela Fuente of AML Consulting PH, faced intense scrutiny from senator-judges who doubted his ability to provide authoritative testimony on complex legal matters. The defense panel had introduced dela Fuente to testify regarding the Anti-Money Laundering Act and related documentation, but his answers sparked immediate confusion and skepticism among the bench. Senator-judge Manny Tulfo openly questioned the scope of dela Fuente's expertise, asking who this witness actually was and why he was answering questions outside his designated field. Tulfo described the defense's presentation as confusing, asking if they had presented a super witness or an omni witness, and noting that dela Fuente seemed to be offering opinions akin to an amicus curiae from various institutions like the Supreme Court, the Ombudsman, and the Department of Justice.

Also read Sara Duterte Defense Shows Videos of Deceased Corona, Santiago, Rodrigo Duterte at Impeachment Trial

Technical Glitches Prompt Official Apology

Presiding Officer Escudero addressed the broadcast error directly, stating that the flame transition effects were not well taken and were inappropriate for the solemn nature of the impeachment proceedings. He instructed the Clerk of Court to direct the Public Relations and Information Bureau to be mindful of such errors in the future. The Bureau subsequently issued a statement apologizing for the accidental transition effect that appeared during the live broadcast. They attributed the incident to an unexpected technical issue during the transmission and expressed deep regret for the disruption. The bureau added that it is currently upgrading its equipment and undergoing retraining for its technical staff to strengthen the quality of broadcast media coverage for the Filipino people.

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Prosecution Questions Relevance of Video Clips

The House prosecution panel raised objections regarding the defense's strategy of using video clips of deceased political figures during the trial. Lawmaker Zia Alonto Adiong stated that it was already bad taste to present video clips of the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago and former Chief Justice Renato Corona. He argued that their supposed statements had no relevance to the current impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, as they had already departed. The defense had shown these clips in conjunction with the testimony of dela Fuente, but senator-judge Ben Diokno questioned the relevance of the witness and the materials to the charges against the Vice President. Diokno noted that Vice President Duterte was not facing any charges of money laundering, making the detailed focus on the Anti-Money Laundering Act questionable.

Subpoenaed Witness Requests Delay

At the start of the hearing, Presiding Officer Escudero announced a procedural adjustment regarding another potential witness. Rowena Mendoza, an official of the Center for International Expositions and Missions, had received a subpoena from the impeachment court but requested to testify on another day. Escudero confirmed that she would be allowed to delay her appearance. Consequently, Attorney Eva Marie Mariquina was scheduled to testify in place of Mendoza during the current session. Senate Minority Leader Sonny Angara led the opening prayer as the trial continued amidst these procedural disputes and technical challenges.