Senate Impeachment Court Admits Most Prosecution Evidence Against Sara Duterte

The Senate impeachment court overruled defense objections and admitted most documentary evidence against Vice President Sara Duterte, limiting pre-incumbency records to a factual baseline, and reinstated the sub judice rule.

The Senate impeachment court has overruled the defense objections and admitted most of the prosecution documentary evidence in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, subject to certain limitations.

The ruling was issued in an order dated November 5, with the prosecution formally resting its case on Article 2. The trial will resume on November 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. for the defense presentation. The court rejected the defense claim that subpoenaed records were obtained through an impermissible fishing expedition. It said that characterizing the process as such did not by itself constitute grounds for excluding the evidence.

Also read Senate Impeachment Court Extends Sub Judice Rule to All Articles Against VP Duterte

Article 2 Allegations Remain

The exhibits remain subject to tests of relevance, competence, and applicable confidentiality and authentication requirements. Article 2 is the only remaining impeachment article against Duterte. It alleges betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution over unexplained wealth and non-divestment in businesses. The three other articles were withdrawn by the House prosecution panel.

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The court admitted Duterte SALNs from 2007 to 2021, but limited their use to establishing a factual baseline against which her assets, liabilities, net worth, financial resources, transactions, and business interests from 2022 to 2025 may be evaluated. It stressed that pre-incumbency records cannot be used to charge or establish any separate impeachable offense committed before she assumed office as vice president. Neither can they establish liability for conduct outside Article 2 or revive withdrawn articles.

Also admitted were bank account, bank transaction, and corporate records under Duterte and her husband Manases Carpio. These include insurance and investment records to establish policy, investment, ownership, payment, and account particulars for comparison with the SALNs. Income tax records were admitted to show reported income, assets, and tax examination scope, but limited strictly to baseline evaluation and cannot be used to prove a Local Government Code violation while she was mayor.

Admitted Government Documents

Additional admitted evidence includes Bureau of Internal Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System, and Land Registration Authority documents. Anti-Money Laundering Council records, including intelligence reports, covered transaction reports, and suspicious transaction reports, were admitted to establish that they were filed or issued to Duterte and to show transaction flows relevant to Article 2. Procurement records of Gencorp Industries, Inc. with Davao City LGU, PhilHealth Region 10, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Region 11 were also admitted.

The Philippine Statistics Authority official public records establishing the marriage of Duterte and Carpio were admitted. Authenticated land records whose existence and authenticity were admitted by the defense were also admitted. The financial forensic report of lawyer Alex Cabrera, which estimated unexplained wealth at P817 million to as much as P1.5 billion, was largely accepted, excluding only scheduled entries or computations derived from JTC Group or Pikimong Pikimong firm records.

The court excluded all records of JTC Group of Companies Philippines, Inc. and Pikimong Pikimong Philippines Corporation, including summaries and computations derived from them. Pikimong Pikimong is the firm to which Cale88 Foods Corporation was supposedly sold, while JTC Group is an apparent business partner of firms linked to the Duterte-Carpio couple.

A portion of Cabrera report concerning the two corporate entities was excluded, but the remainder of his analysis was admitted, subject to final evaluation of assumptions, methodology, totals, and inferences. The court also excluded Commission on Audit findings and notices of disallowance involving confidential fund disbursements by the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education in 2022 and 2023. These were offered in connection with Article 1, one of the withdrawn impeachment articles.

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Rule 18 Reinstated

In a separate decision, the impeachment court reinstated Rule 18 of the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trial, the sub judice rule, on all articles of impeachment against Duterte. This prohibits public comments on the impeachment trial. The court reminded the public and both parties that admitting a document into the record does not mean the court has ruled that the prosecution allegations or computations are true.

Admissibility simply means the documents met legal standards to be placed on the table. How much weight they carry and whether they prove or fail to prove Article 2 belongs exclusively to the senator-judges at the end of the trial.

To protect strict statutory confidentiality, the court ordered that no underlying exhibit containing protected bank, tax, Anti-Money Laundering Council, foreign-currency, or personal data may be uploaded online or distributed outside the strict parameters of the October 13, 2026 Order and applicable law. The court also said no pre-incumbency record can be admitted to merely suggest any habit or propensity to violate the law when such habit or propensity is irrelevant to the article in issue.

Evidentiary Weight Reserved

The court stated that admission does not ipso facto establish the truth or accuracy of any evidence, nor does it constitute an adoption of any conclusion of law framed by the prosecution. The evidentiary weight and sufficiency of every admitted exhibit remain exclusively for the senator-judges to determine upon final deliberation. With the prosecution formal offer of documentary evidence resolved, the prosecution has formally rested its case-in-chief on Article 2.

The court ruled that the defense may directly adopt and rely upon any admitted exhibit already in the official record without having to present it all over again, to prevent unnecessary delay. The defense will begin presenting its evidence on Article 2 on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.